The 21 best events in SF this weekend

A two-day craft market, Christmas fair, “Wicked” drag show, ’80s-night ice skating, lesbian pie-eating fundraiser, and more.

Couples dance while clad in Victorian era clothing at the Great Dickens Christmas Fair.
The family-favorite Dicken’s Fair returns to Cow Palace for the holiday season this weekend. | Source: Gina Castro/The Standard
By Alida Newson

Cole Valley pop-up town square (opens in new tab)

Carl Street between Cole and Clay streets will transform with art, music, and greenery, coinciding with the Cole Valley Nights market.

Website
Civic Joy Fund (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Wednesday, Nov. 19, to Friday, Nov. 21
Address
Richard Gamble Memorial Park (opens in new tab)

Cole Valley Nights (opens in new tab)

Cole Valley’s last night market of the year lights up the neighborhood with local makers, food, music, and a “Gratitude in the Valley” theme. And with the area newly dubbed an Entertainment Zone, you can stroll the market with a drink in hand.

Website
Sunset Mercantile (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 20, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Cole between Carl and Parnassus streets (opens in new tab)

On Ellis free block party (opens in new tab)

After a hit debut last month, Third Thursdays on Ellis Street returns with a street party featuring DJ Joel Corry spinning in front of John’s Grill.

Website
RSVP (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m.
Address
63 Ellis St. (opens in new tab)

Altman Siegel Gallery farewell party (opens in new tab)

After 16 years, the celebrated gallery is closing its doors. Give it a proper goodbye and take home free posters and discounted art books.

Website
Minnesota Street Project (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 20, 6 to 8 p.m. 
Address
1150 25th St. (opens in new tab)

John Mulaney (opens in new tab)

In need of a good laugh? The comedian brings his “Mister Whatever” tour to the Masonic for three nights of standup. 

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 20, to Saturday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Address
SF Masonic, 1111 California St. (opens in new tab)

Cirque du Soleil: ‘Echo’ (opens in new tab)

Vegas is coming to SF. Step inside the big top for opening night and catch the gravity-defying acrobatics and stagecraft. The show runs through Jan. 18.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Opens Thursday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Address
Oracle Park (opens in new tab)

Omakase: ‘Wicked’ drag show and dance party (opens in new tab)

If seeing “Wicked: for Good” in theaters isn’t enough Oz for you, keep the witchy vibes going with a fusion of cosplay and drag performances.

Five individuals in elaborate, colorful costumes including drag, gothic, and fantasy styles, set against a glowing circular background with pink flowers.
Source: Proton
Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Address
The Stud, 1123 Folsom St. (opens in new tab)

Flashback Friday ice skating (opens in new tab)

Lace up your neon skates and get ready to party like it’s 1985 with a night of throwbacks from Madonna, Queen, Prince, and more — on ice.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 21, 7 and 8:30 p.m
Address
Union Square (opens in new tab)

Meat vs. Death Guild (opens in new tab)

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of DNA Lounge with an on-brand night of industrial beats, blood-splattered go-go dancers, and barbecue.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Address
DNA Lounge, 375 11th St. (opens in new tab)

Lightscape: immersive walk (opens in new tab)

The SF Botanical Garden gets a winter glow-up with a maze of lights, music, and sculptures. Bundle up, grab a hot chocolate, and wander the mile-long stroll — it’s open through Jan. 4.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Opens Friday, Nov. 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
Address
SF Botanical Garden, 1199 9th Ave. (opens in new tab)

SF SPCA holiday windows (opens in new tab)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: SF SPCA’s holiday windows return to Union Square, showcasing puppies and kittens up for adoption. Get your cute fix through Dec. 31.

Website
SF SPCA (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Opens Friday, Nov. 21, 12 to 5 p.m.
Address
Macy’s, 170 O’Farrell St. (opens in new tab)

Bertha: Grateful Drag (opens in new tab)

If you’re having GD60 withdrawals, get your fix with two nights of Bertha, a drag homage to the Dead.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 21, and Saturday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Address
Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St. (opens in new tab)

Fairmont gingerbread house (opens in new tab)

It took 520 hours, 5,000 baked bricks, and 1,900 pounds of candy, but the famed Fairmont Gingerbread House returns this weekend. Visit the life-size creation for free, or book private dining inside (opens in new tab).

A 23-foot Christmas tree decorated with blue and gold ornaments, twinkly lights and icicles stands tall in the middle of the Fairmont hotel’s elegant lobby, which also houses a life-size gingerbread house decorated with gingerbread bricks and See’s Candies
Source: Courtesy The Fairmont
Website
Fairmont (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Opens Saturday, Nov. 22.
Address
950 Mason St. (opens in new tab)

Welcome Winter Night (opens in new tab)

Winter is weeks away, but Cal Academy isn’t waiting. Explore the museum after hours with reindeer viewing, cookie decorating, magic shows, face painting, and crafts for all ages.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 22, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
55 Music Concourse Drive (opens in new tab)

Anti-Fascist Zine Fair (opens in new tab)

Join independent publishers, radical newspapers, print collectives, and local comic studios for a celebration of grassroots art and a “reminder that print media does in fact serve as the ultimate key for liberation.”

Website
YBCA (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St. (opens in new tab)

Disco Lines (opens in new tab)

Remember when Outside Lands attendees literally danced a hole through the SoMa stage’s floor? That was Disco Lines playing. Expect the same energy when he takes over Bill Graham.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Address
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St. (opens in new tab)

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair (opens in new tab)

It’s perpetually Christmas Eve at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair. Transport yourself to Victorian-era London with interactive performers, handmade gifts, holiday snacks, and more, through Dec. 21.

People in Victorian-era costumes gather at a bar with British flags above. A man in a top hat serves drinks while others wait and chat.
Source: The Great Dickens Christmas Fair
Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Opens Saturday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Cow Palace, 260 Geneva Ave. (opens in new tab)

Hack FLUX: Beyond One (opens in new tab)

Join 150 top builders for a 32-hour hackathon, hosted by Black Forest Labs, with more than $34,000 in prizes.

Website
Register (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m, to Sunday, Nov. 23, 5 p.m.
Address
Shack 15, Ferry Building (opens in new tab)

West Coast craft market (opens in new tab)

Ready or not, holiday shopping is here. Kick off the season of giving with a free bazaar featuring hundreds of makers and artists.

Website
West Coast Craft (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd. (opens in new tab)

Zumbi Festival (opens in new tab)

Rooted in the “principles of Black Consciousness,” this cultural, educational, and community-building show was inspired by Zumbi dos Palmares, a Brazilian symbol of Black resistance, dignity, and freedom. 

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Sunday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m.
Address
The Chapel, 777 Valencia St. (opens in new tab)

Lesbian pie-eating contest (opens in new tab)

Get your head in the game and compete (or marvel) in a pie-eating contest at San Francisco’s first and only women’s sports bar. No hands, no forks — just a fundraising spectacle for Lesbian Visibility Week.

A group of people stands outside “Rikki’s,” a soon-to-open women’s sports bar in San Francisco. The entrance features a blue door and wood paneling.
9335664545_Rikkis Rikki’s, womens sports, bar A line for the soft opening of Rikki’s in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Rikki’s focuses on women’s sports and is due to open to the public on June 11. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Sunday, Nov. 23, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Address
Rikki’s, 2223 Market St. (opens in new tab)

Sold-out events

Tickets may not be available, but these great events are happening too. Congrats to all who are going!

  • Too $hort with Live Band: Nov. 21-23 at Yoshi’s Oakland
  • Billie Eilish: Nov. 22-23 at Chase Center
  • Khruangbin: Nov. 22-23 at Regency Ballroom
  • Knock2 No Limit block party: Nov. 22-23 at The Midway

