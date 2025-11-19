The 21 best events in SF this weekend

Cole Valley pop-up town square (opens in new tab)
Carl Street between Cole and Clay streets will transform with art, music, and greenery, coinciding with the Cole Valley Nights market.
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Nov. 19, to Friday, Nov. 21
Cole Valley Nights
Cole Valley’s last night market of the year lights up the neighborhood with local makers, food, music, and a “Gratitude in the Valley” theme. And with the area newly dubbed an Entertainment Zone, you can stroll the market with a drink in hand.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 20, 5 to 9 p.m.
On Ellis free block party
After a hit debut last month, Third Thursdays on Ellis Street returns with a street party featuring DJ Joel Corry spinning in front of John’s Grill.
- Website
RSVP
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m.
Altman Siegel Gallery farewell party
After 16 years, the celebrated gallery is closing its doors. Give it a proper goodbye and take home free posters and discounted art books.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 20, 6 to 8 p.m.
John Mulaney
In need of a good laugh? The comedian brings his “Mister Whatever” tour to the Masonic for three nights of standup.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 20, to Saturday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Cirque du Soleil: 'Echo'
Vegas is coming to SF. Step inside the big top for opening night and catch the gravity-defying acrobatics and stagecraft. The show runs through Jan. 18.
- Date and time
- Opens Thursday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Omakase: 'Wicked' drag show and dance party
If seeing “Wicked: for Good” in theaters isn’t enough Oz for you, keep the witchy vibes going with a fusion of cosplay and drag performances.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Flashback Friday ice skating
Lace up your neon skates and get ready to party like it’s 1985 with a night of throwbacks from Madonna, Queen, Prince, and more — on ice.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 21, 7 and 8:30 p.m
Meat vs. Death Guild
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of DNA Lounge with an on-brand night of industrial beats, blood-splattered go-go dancers, and barbecue.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Lightscape: immersive walk
The SF Botanical Garden gets a winter glow-up with a maze of lights, music, and sculptures. Bundle up, grab a hot chocolate, and wander the mile-long stroll — it’s open through Jan. 4.
- Date and time
- Opens Friday, Nov. 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
SF SPCA holiday windows
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: SF SPCA’s holiday windows return to Union Square, showcasing puppies and kittens up for adoption. Get your cute fix through Dec. 31.
- Website
SF SPCA
- Date and time
- Opens Friday, Nov. 21, 12 to 5 p.m.
Bertha: Grateful Drag
If you’re having GD60 withdrawals, get your fix with two nights of Bertha, a drag homage to the Dead.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 21, and Saturday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Fairmont gingerbread house
It took 520 hours, 5,000 baked bricks, and 1,900 pounds of candy, but the famed Fairmont Gingerbread House returns this weekend. Visit the life-size creation for free, or book private dining inside.
- Website
Fairmont
- Date and time
- Opens Saturday, Nov. 22.
Welcome Winter Night
Winter is weeks away, but Cal Academy isn’t waiting. Explore the museum after hours with reindeer viewing, cookie decorating, magic shows, face painting, and crafts for all ages.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 22, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Anti-Fascist Zine Fair
Join independent publishers, radical newspapers, print collectives, and local comic studios for a celebration of grassroots art and a “reminder that print media does in fact serve as the ultimate key for liberation.”
- Website
YBCA
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Disco Lines
Remember when Outside Lands attendees literally danced a hole through the SoMa stage’s floor? That was Disco Lines playing. Expect the same energy when he takes over Bill Graham.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
The Great Dickens Christmas Fair
It’s perpetually Christmas Eve at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair. Transport yourself to Victorian-era London with interactive performers, handmade gifts, holiday snacks, and more, through Dec. 21.
- Date and time
- Opens Saturday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hack FLUX: Beyond One
Join 150 top builders for a 32-hour hackathon, hosted by Black Forest Labs, with more than $34,000 in prizes.
- Website
Register
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m, to Sunday, Nov. 23, 5 p.m.
West Coast craft market
Ready or not, holiday shopping is here. Kick off the season of giving with a free bazaar featuring hundreds of makers and artists.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Zumbi Festival
Rooted in the “principles of Black Consciousness,” this cultural, educational, and community-building show was inspired by Zumbi dos Palmares, a Brazilian symbol of Black resistance, dignity, and freedom.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m.
Lesbian pie-eating contest
Get your head in the game and compete (or marvel) in a pie-eating contest at San Francisco’s first and only women’s sports bar. No hands, no forks — just a fundraising spectacle for Lesbian Visibility Week.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 23, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Sold-out events
Tickets may not be available, but these great events are happening too. Congrats to all who are going!
- Too $hort with Live Band: Nov. 21-23 at Yoshi’s Oakland
- Billie Eilish: Nov. 22-23 at Chase Center
- Khruangbin: Nov. 22-23 at Regency Ballroom
- Knock2 No Limit block party: Nov. 22-23 at The Midway