The former treasury secretary said he was embarrassed by revelations of emails with Jeffrey Epstein.

By George Kelly Published Nov. 19, 2025 • 7:05am

Larry Summers, the former treasury secretary and Harvard president, on Wednesday announced his resignation from the board of OpenAI, in light of the release of emails documenting his years-long correspondence with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. “In line with my announcement to step away from my public commitments, I have also decided to resign from the board of OpenAI,” Summers said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company and look forward to following their progress,” he added.

The San Francisco-based company thanked Summers for his work: “We appreciate his many contributions and the perspective he brought to the board.” Summers was appointed to OpenAI’s board in 2023 during a tumultuous period when Sam Altman, who was briefly ousted, rejoined as CEO.

Summers’ resignation came after a House of Representatives oversight committee released (opens in new tab) more than 20,000 pages of documents Nov. 12 containing email exchanges between Summers and Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Summers, 70, announced Monday that he was stepping back from all public commitments, saying he was “deeply ashamed” of his actions and took “full responsibility” for continuing to communicate with Epstein. The correspondence revealed that Summers, a Harvard University professor, maintained a friendly relationship with Epstein long after the financier pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.