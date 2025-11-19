The Board of Supervisors’ Budget and Legislative Analyst is looking into the origins of the $5.9 million software contract.

By Gabe Greschler Published Nov. 19, 2025 • 6:00am

A fiscal watchdog in City Hall is reviewing a controversial software contract Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office signed with OpenGov in October, after The Standard raised questions about favoritism and transparency in the process. The Board of Supervisors’ Budget and Legislative Analyst has launched an inquiry into the contract to determine whether the selection of OpenGov to overhaul the city’s convoluted permitting system followed city rules. The results could undermine how Lurie is trying to rapidly implement his PermitSF initiative, which promises to cut through government bureaucracy, a cornerstone of his 2024 campaign. The Standard was first to report in October that one of Lurie’s chief policy advisers, Ned Segal, steered the $5.9 million contract to San Francisco-based OpenGov after disregarding recommendations from city employees to contract with another company that offered a cheaper software option.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standard found that the company’s top executives had previously donated to the mayor’s nonprofit, Tipping Point Community, and that Lurie and his wife indirectly held investments in the company through their family’s trust.

The mayor’s policy chief, Ned Segal, favored OpenGov, despite city staffers’ concerns with the software. | Source: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During the selection process this summer, staffers from multiple city departments raised concerns about OpenGov’s software capabilities, including customer management and security. Documents showed that Lurie’s family had previously made at least two indirect investments in OpenGov, which was acquired last year by Cox Enterprises for $1.8 billion.

Keeping tabs on SF’s movers and shakers. Get the inside scoop on City Hall and local politics in our weekly Power Play newsletter. Sign up now!

The mayor’s office has denied that OpenGov received preferential treatment or that donations to his nonprofit and his family’s indirect investments factored into the contract.

The BLA’s review was prompted by Supervisor Jackie Fielder, chair of the Board of Supervisors’ Government Audit and Oversight Committee, and an increasingly vocal critic of the Lurie administration. She has scheduled a January committee hearing on the contract, during which the BLA’s findings will be presented, according to a spokesperson, who added that the supervisor also plans to request testimony from Segal. Meanwhile, the Civil Service Commission, which conducts hearings about hiring and the treatment of city workers, is investigating whether the contract should have been presented to its governing body for approval.

Supervisor Jackie Fielder will hold a hearing in January about the OpenGov contract. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard