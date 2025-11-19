By Sara Deseran Published Nov. 19, 2025 • 6:00am

This column is just a part of the Off Menu newsletter, where, every Wednesday, you’ll get restaurant news, gossip, tips, and hot takes. To sign up, visit The Standard’s newsletter page and select Off Menu. It’s free to subscribe! These days, “nobody wants this” doesn’t refer only to a Netflix rom-com about a hot rabbi . The sentiment also applies to $50 plates of chicken fricassée and $75 bowls of cioppino. But diners aren’t the only ones flinching over restaurant prices. Here’s the plot twist: Chefs are looking at their own menus and wondering, “Who the hell approved this?” As someone who regularly has to give the go-ahead on menus, Melissa Perello, owner of Octavia and Frances, often finds herself in disbelief. “I’m like, ‘We can’t charge this much for a salad.’ But then, I take a deep breath and accept it’s what we have to fucking charge,” she says with frustration.

Chef Craig Stoll of Delfina has been predicting for years that rising costs will make dining out an elite activity, something reserved for early shareholders of Nvidia. But even if he’s been anticipating $36 bowls of risotto, he feels sticker shock when he sees it on his own menu: “I think about people coming into our restaurant and what they spend. It’s embarrassing. But we need to stay in business. What are you going to do?”

Delfina’s pastas have hit the $30-and-over mark. | Albert Law

It’s understandable that diners might think restaurant owners are taking them for a ride, but my experience is that most in the industry feel exactly like these two chefs — caught somewhere between deep mortification and glum resignation. Good restaurant operators want to keep prices reasonable. A good value is good business. Happy guests return. As to why a Sweet Water pork loin with pommes purée and fennel-apple sauerkraut costs $50 at Octavia, Perello explains that it’s not just the food costs or the labor. She spends $900 a night on staff benefits like group insurance, workers’ comp, paid time off, and sick pay. Add up all the expenses, and — barring Saturdays, when the house is full and diners are feeling flush — Frances is barely breaking even.

If anything, fearful of scaring away diners, chefs have been subsidizing menu prices by absorbing the increasing costs of labor, food, and administration. Sung Park, the chef-owner of Kothai Republic in the Inner Sunset, does all he can to keep prices stable. “Right now, we can’t hire another person, so I’m also the server and line cook,” he says. “We should be charging more, but I want to do my best to make sure that people don’t feel like they’re overspending.”

Sung Park, chef and owner of Kothai Republic in the Inner Sunset. | Source: Andria Lo for The Standard