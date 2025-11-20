As college sports traditions die, can the Big Game still matter?

Ron Rivera and Andrew Luck played in some of the most iconic Cal-Stanford matchups. Now the general managers are trying to keep the rivalry relevant.

Ron Rivera and Andrew Luck played in some of the most iconic Cal-Stanford matchups. Now the general managers are trying to keep the rivalry relevant.

By Jane Kenny Published Nov. 20, 2025 • 6:00am

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen . Ron Rivera can still vividly recall the details of his first Big Game. It was 1979, and he had arrived at Stanford Stadium for the rivalry’s 82nd edition as a high school senior on a recruiting visit. What he walked into was unlike anything he’d known: a stadium split by red and blue, roaring fans who had spent decades supporting their teams, and the gulf between “euphoria” and the “depth of despair” hanging in the balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of the day, he exited through the winning locker room on the visitor’s side of the stadium. One glance at his mother was all it took for her to see the decision written on his face. “It’s been a love affair ever since,” said Rivera, now going on his eighth month as Cal football’s first general manager.

Ron Rivera became Cal football’s first general manager when he was hired in March. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Three years later, as a junior linebacker in 1982, Rivera found himself on the sideline watching as Cal hurried five lateral passes (opens in new tab) through the chaos of 144 Stanford band members who had overtaken the field in a preemptive celebration. An instant classic. One of college football’s most iconic finishes. Forty-three years removed, “The Play” still riles up fans of both schools.

To 1972 Stanford graduate Peter Boutin, now a season-ticket holder of more than four decades, the 1982 matchup is haunting — his least favorite of the 50-plus Big Games he’s attended. He prefers when Andrew Luck bulldozed a Cal linebacker (opens in new tab) during a 2010 runaway win. Or the “ Revenge of The Play (opens in new tab) ” in 1990. Or the Cardinal’s 1971 win to clinch a Rose Bowl berth. Plenty to choose from in a game that was first played in 1892. Dick Carter started attending Cal games in the 1950s and has held season tickets in the family section in Strawberry Canyon for over 40 years — a love started and shaped by his dad, a 1936 graduate of the school then known as the University of California. After Carter’s career took him to the east coast, he gifted his dad season tickets.

Stanford quarterback Elijah Brown is expected to start Saturday’s game for the Cardinal. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard

“He called me one Saturday and told me he’d seen the greatest football game ever,” Carter said, recalling the era before nationwide broadcasts. “It was ‘The Play.’ ” Today, Boutin and Carter — plus Rivera, Luck … and everyone else — see tradition slipping away in college football. The collapse of the Pac-12, foremost, was heartbreaking to Rivera. “The conference of champions no longer exists,” Rivera said Tuesday. “All of those legacies … that, to me, is a crime as far as I’m concerned for college athletics to allow something like that to happen and for it to be as dismissed as it was.” It seems existentially weird that Saturday’s Big Game is an ACC matchup for the second time, yet the rivalry game’s continuation represents one of the last strongholds of tradition in the sport. Media rights deals, the relentless pull of NIL, and a revolving door for transfers have all chipped away at the game’s old rhythms.

Cal freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele looks for a receiver during a practice. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard

With all of the changes, the rivalry – defined by proximity, university pride, and for so long, a disgust for the opponent – features less and less animosity. “The rivalry is a healthy one, and that’s a beautiful thing,” Carter said. “It reflects an appreciation and respect the schools have for each other.” Boutin and Carter recall the frenzied traditions of Big Game week as students on campus: chasing the bands through San Francisco and massive bonfires at Lake Lagunita and the Greek Theatre. Now, as alumni, they point to the calmer tailgate scene of families and friends, side by side, in red and blue. For Luck, who was hired last November as Stanford’s first GM, a competitive fire still burns. He wants to beat Cal as much as he did when he was a player, but recognizes the rivalry is at its best when both programs are good. “You won’t hear me say too many nice things about Cal at Berkeley. Like don’t take my respect for them as I like them. I really don’t,” Luck told The Standard in October. “But I think 1) iron sharpens iron, and 2), the Bay Area, and capturing the market and giving our communities big time college football is important to both of us.”

Luck hired Frank Reich, his former coach with the Colts, as Stanford’s interim head coach last offseason. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard

Ever since taking his seat in Cal football’s administrative office in March, Rivera has been adamant about how Cal and Stanford are tied together in this new era. “It’s that kind of brotherly love. You love to hate them. You want to beat them, you don’t want to hurt them, and that’s really how you treat your brothers,” Rivera said. “We do appreciate that they stood up for us when it was time to move to the ACC, so it’s a special rivalry.” The rivalry withstood the meteoric west coast shakeup, and for longtime fans, preserving the traditions remains of the utmost importance. Last year, quarterback Fernando Mendoza engineered a fourth-quarter comeback to lead Cal to a dramatic 24-21 win. A month later, Mendoza transferred to Indiana and is this season’s Heisman Trophy front-runner.

Cal head football coach Justin Wilcox has won four consecutive Big Game matchups against Stanford. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard