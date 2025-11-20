Rep. Eric Swalwell, viral Trump critic, enters race for governor

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the East Bay congressman said he would be California’s “fighter and protector.”

By Emily Shugerman Published Nov. 20, 2025 • 9:50pm

East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell, who gained notoriety for his viral online needling of President Donald Trump, announced his campaign for California governor Thursday during an interview with the comedian Jimmy Kimmel (opens in new tab). Swalwell, a former Alameda County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor and Dublin city council member who was elected to Congress in 2012, vowed to be California’s “fighter and protector.” In his campaign launch video (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab) Swalwell said California’s next governor had two jobs: “One, keep the worst president in our history out of our homes, out of our streets, and out of our lives.” The second, he said, was to “bring us a new California” that makes it easier to afford living in the Golden State.

