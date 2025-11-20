When the Nvidia CEO isn’t hanging out with world leaders, he’s playing booster to the SF arts scene.

By Emily Shugerman Published Nov. 20, 2025 • 5:34pm

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been in the spotlight on the world stage a lot recently. With world leaders at the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea. Accepting an award from Prince Charles at St James’s Palace. In black tie with Elon Musk at the White House. But closer to home, he is front and center at the San Francisco Opera for the world premiere of “The Monkey King” — a sweeping, two-hour original opera based on a classic Chinese novel. Huang and his wife, Lori, who own a home in Pacific Heights, are making a previously unreported donation of $5 million a year for multiple years to the San Francisco Opera. This year’s gift went toward underwriting “The Monkey King”; future gifts will help sponsor mainstage operas, young artist training, community programming, and digital media initiatives.

A spokesperson for the family told The Standard the Huangs were “proud to chair the world premiere of ‘The Monkey King,’ a timeless epic celebrating courage, transformation, and the spirit of adventure with a production that fuses Chinese legend with American creativity.” “As supporters of the arts and of the Bay Area, the Huang family looks forward to a continued partnership with the Opera, one of San Francisco’s most important arts organizations,” the spokesperson said. The family is also sponsoring more than 600 tickets for employees and industry leaders to see the show over two nights. Those shows include receptions in the Green Room of the War Veterans Memorial Building — one of which Huang will attend on Thursday to announce the family’s donation. A spokesperson said the events were organized by the Huangs’ daughter Madison, who is an employee at Nvidia and is managing the family’s relationship with the opera.