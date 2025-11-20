Skip to main content
Toddler hospitalized for fentanyl overdose

Two arrests were made after the 18-month-old was found unresponsive, San Francisco police said.

A parked black and white S.F.P.D. Tahoe police SUV with the number 1251 on the front door sits on a brick sidewalk in an urban area.
San Francisco police arrested Precious Watson, 33, and Eric Brooks, 34, on suspicion of child endangerment. | Source: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
By George Kelly

Two people were arrested after an 18-month-old was found unresponsive from what officials described as “an accidental overdose” of fentanyl Wednesday at a Treasure Island residence.

The toddler was hospitalized Thursday in unknown condition.

Officers arrived at a Cravath Street home Wednesday at 1:23 p.m. after receiving a medical call and discovered the child unresponsive, the San Francisco Police Department said Thursday.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that dispatchers were told of a reported fentanyl overdose.

The child appeared alert in video footage shared by ABC7 (opens in new tab).

Officers arrested Precious Watson, 33, and Eric Brooks, 34, on suspicion of child endangerment. Brooks also faces charges of possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia and an out-of-county warrant.

San Francisco has sought to reduce the harm from fentanyl and other opioids for years. There were 36 fatal overdoses in October, the fewest since the city started tracking monthly cases in 2020, according to the Department of Public Health (opens in new tab).

George Kelly can be reached at [email protected]

