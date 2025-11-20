Two people were arrested after an 18-month-old was found unresponsive from what officials described as “an accidental overdose” of fentanyl Wednesday at a Treasure Island residence.

The toddler was hospitalized Thursday in unknown condition.

Officers arrived at a Cravath Street home Wednesday at 1:23 p.m. after receiving a medical call and discovered the child unresponsive, the San Francisco Police Department said Thursday.