Residents trying to adhere to a well-intentioned rule mandating new sprinklers in old buildings are staring down its unintended consequences.

Elaine Hilp has lived in her apartment in North Beach for four decades. Even at 101 years old (opens in new tab) , she is among the first of her neighbors to sort through letters in the building’s mailroom each morning and prefers to shop for her own groceries and cook her own meals. But the last few months have been anything but routine for Hilp, as her condo’s homeowners association has projected astronomical costs to enable it to conform to stringent fire codes. A bureaucratic rule meant to protect Hilp and her neighbors might end up pushing her out of her home. Since her building was constructed before 1975, it is subject to a change made to the San Francisco fire code in 2022, mandating the installation of automatic sprinklers in every residential high-rise unit.

Meant to save lives and reduce fire risk, the requirement is an expensive — and for many, intrusive — proposition. Installing sprinklers means walls, ceilings, and even nearby streets might need to be excavated to connect new pipes to the city’s complex water system. The law fails to address where thousands of displaced residents would go while such work takes place. Moreover, the financial burden would fall squarely on residents. Whether as homeowners or renters facing passed-through costs, they could be on the hook for renovations estimated in 2016 (opens in new tab) by the Budget and Legislative Analyst to run $113,000 to $300,000 per unit — and construction and material prices have only risen since. Hilp said gradual upgrades are expected when living in an older building, but the sprinkler mandate goes too far too soon. “It’s nuts,” she said. “People would have to move out.” After the ordinance was passed in 2022 (opens in new tab) , the San Francisco Fire Department counted 126 buildings that would need to be retrofitted, a third of which are co-op-owned condominiums. The majority are in Districts 2 and 3 — which span the Marina to Lower Nob Hill.

Residents of Hilp’s North Beach building disagree. Last year, the HOA began planning a sprinkler system and shared the designs with the Fire Department. Work halted, however, when experts determined that installing the required underground pumps would require digging a four-foot trench down to Columbus Avenue, a major thoroughfare, because the tower sits on a steep hill. Furthermore, new pipes would need to be installed in every unit, which would require prolonged water outages and remodeling of ceilings for the removal of asbestos and lead-based paint. “If you absolutely have to sell your condo today, this mandate is a fact that will need to be disclosed,” said Gregg Lynn of Sotheby’s, who represents many elderly clients in the neighborhood. “The prices buyers are willing to pay will take into account the future inconvenience and costs of installing sprinklers.” Per state law, all newly constructed buildings must have sprinklers. Mandating their installation in older buildings, on the other hand, is left to local jurisdictions. San Francisco’s ordinance requires sprinklers to be installed in each unit of a residential high-rise with an occupied floor more than 120 feet above the lowest level of access by Fire Department vehicles. By contrast, Los Angeles, which passed an ordinance (opens in new tab) for buildings built before 1943, requires that sprinklers be installed only in certain areas, such as stairwells and doors that lead to public corridors.