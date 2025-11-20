By George Kelly Published Nov. 20, 2025 • 4:00pm

After already winning the Warriors, could San Francisco soon seize the East Bay’s most historic warship as well? Alameda’s USS Hornet Sea, Air, & Space Museum is exploring a move from its berth at the western end of West Hornet Avenue, Sam Lamonica, chair of the museum’s board, confirmed. “The opportunity that would present itself for us to be on the waterfront in San Francisco would be a major game-changer for us in terms of attendance, visibility, and the ability for us to be able to share our STEM and educational programs with a broader community of underserved community folks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The museum receives no government funding, operating on revenue from visitors, membership fees, and the labor of more than 400 volunteers. That financial reality has driven the institution to consider relocation for the better part of three decades, Lamonica said. “We have had a number of discussions over the past 26 years about moving to the waterfront in San Francisco,” he explained. “We also had discussions for a while about moving outside of the new A’s park, if that would have ever happened. So we have always had discussions and have been researching options for relocating the ship where we could get more visibility.” The museum has given itself a five-year window to make a move happen, should funding and regulatory approvals materialize. It would require tugboats, Coast Guard coordination, and what Lamonica described as “a significant amount of planning” to relocate the Essex-class carrier across the bay — a distance that, while geographically modest, carries substantial symbolic weight in the region’s cultural landscape.

Maria Laura Limpias Chavez, left, of Bolivia and Sahara Loffsner of Colombia take the oath of allegiance during a 2021 naturalization ceremony on the flight deck of the USS Hornet Museum. | Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images | Source: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

By comparison, Lamonica acknowledged the presence of the SS Jeremiah O’Brien at Pier 35, as well as the labor that went into moving the USS Midway from its inactive-ship fleet in Bremerton, Wash., in 2003 to the Port of San Diego: “The Midway is probably one of the bigger success stories (opens in new tab) of an aircraft carrier that has become a museum.”

Subscribe to The Daily Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily. Sign up now

A spokesperson for Alameda said city officials are “aware that the USS Hornet Sea, Air, & Space Museum is looking into the possibility of relocating to the San Francisco waterfront over the next five years, driven by the opportunity to significantly increase its visitor base.” While calling the Hornet “an irreplaceable part of Alameda’s identity and history,” the city pledges to “actively work to support their continued success.” The Port of San Francisco offered measured caution. “The port has been approached to discuss this concept, but these discussions have been general and exploratory,” a spokesperson said. “Before any relocation plan is put in place, we would bring the proposal to the Port Commission and the community for feedback, and we have no plans to do so at this time.” Related This startup bro has a modest proposal for Trump: Give me part of Alameda U-Haul driver charged with assaulting officers outside Alameda Coast Guard base A military-grade tech party signals a new movement in Silicon Valley For some local historians and observers, the pattern of sports teams and cultural institutions moving away from their Bay Area roots reflects deeper anxieties about the region’s identity. “We’ve seen the Raiders leave, we’ve seen the A’s wander up the road, and we’ve seen the Golden State Warriors over here in the city,” said Liam O’Donoghue, host of the podcast “East Bay Yesterday” and a seasoned tour guide . “Even I feel some type of way about it.” Noting that the 894-foot-long USS Hornet, standing upright, would be 40 feet taller than the Transamerica Pyramid, O’Donoghue said the Hornet’s current location holds irreplaceable historic value. “It wasn’t just located here for the last couple decades out of pure convenience,” O’Donoghue said. “This was a former naval air station. This was the home of several aircraft carriers, like the Hancock, the Enterprise, the Carl Vinson. There’s a huge naval history based at what’s now called Alameda Point.” O’Donoghue noted that the Hornet also serves as a resonant educational experience for schoolchildren and scout troops who have visited for decades. “It’s one thing to read about World War II in a textbook, but it’s a totally different experience to explore an aircraft carrier,” he said.

Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard