The hardest part is over for the Warriors — at least for now

Golden State just wrapped up its fifth back-to-back in as many weeks. No other team has played more than three.

By Danny Emerman Published Nov. 20, 2025 • 6:00am

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen . Pat Spencer flirted with a triple-double, Quinten Post racked up 19 points off the bench, and Brandin Podziemski finished with 20 points, but the Warriors didn’t have enough scoring talent to steal a win at Miami on Wednesday. The reason Golden State didn’t have enough offense was because Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green each sat out.

ADVERTISEMENT

That none of them were sidelined with serious injuries is the biggest victory of the Warriors’ 3-3, up-and-down road trip. Heading home whole, after such a sketchy schedule, is an achievement. It might not feel like it in the Warriors’ locker room, but the trip should be a moral victory. To withstand six games in nine days — and the prior four weeks in which practically every day was either a game day or a getaway day — is to succeed considering the rash of injuries across the NBA.

This was perhaps the most difficult stretch of the Warriors’ schedule from a travel and volume of games standpoint. Now it’s behind Golden State (9-8). And through a combination of luck, injury management, and pacing, the Warriors are mostly intact. “It’s not like we get a break, but we do get to go home, and that’s a big thing,” head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the 110-96 loss to Miami. “We’ve only had five home games out of the first 17, so the schedule does turn our way. But we need to take advantage of it.”

The Warriors’ road trip wasn’t a rip-roar. It started with a blowout loss to the defending champions in Oklahoma City that left them embarrassed. Draymond Green called out the Warriors, saying that “personal agendas” need to fit within the confines of the team better while questioning players’ commitment to winning. That lit a fire in the locker room, leading to consecutive thrilling wins at San Antonio in which Steph Curry went for 46 and 49 points. Golden State took care of business in New Orleans on Sunday before the role players let the veterans down in Orlando on Tuesday and couldn’t pull off what would’ve been a massive upset in Miami. All told, a 3-3 expedition to the Bible Belt, South Texas, and Florida is an acceptable outcome. What’s more important is that the Warriors came out of it — and the preceding schedule challenges — mostly unscathed. Complaining about the schedule in the NBA is trite. No team expresses gratitude to the schedule gods. But the Warriors have legitimate gripes. They played back-to-backs in each of their first five weeks (no other team has played four, and the Rockets have yet to play any). They’re about to have their first homestand of the season, as 12 of their first 17 games have come away from Chase Center. “We’ve been bickering about it internally a little bit,” Spencer admitted to reporters in Miami. “We’re a little bit older. I think we’ll be grateful toward the end of the year that this isn’t the stretch we have come the end of the season.” They’ve withstood their early-season grind in firm playoff position and with a more or less healthy roster. Much of the rest of the West can’t say the same.

Curry shakes hands with Heat center Bam Adebayo, who scored 20 points in Wednesday’s game. | Source: Lynne Sladky/Associated Press