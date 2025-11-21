How a new twist in the 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk saga changes their outlook

If Aiyuk has made his last appearance with the team, the franchise will have more financial flexibility. It would also need to supplement its wide receiver unit.

By David Lombardi Published Nov. 21, 2025 • 6:37pm

In a stunning twist, the 49ers have voided $27 million of money that had been fully guaranteed to Brandon Aiyuk in 2026 — and the star receiver is reportedly OK with the unprecedented maneuver. This means that the door is open for the 49ers to move on from Aiyuk as soon as this offseason and clear about $85 million in total future salary-cap space — a game-changer for the team's financial outlook and a move that will leave Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch searching for more help at the wide receiver position this offseason.

According to The Athletic’s Mike Silver and Dianna Russini, Aiyuk has failed to attend meetings (opens in new tab) and declined to participate in other team activities in recent months. The 49ers have, in turn, voided the $27 million guaranteed to Aiyuk in 2026. And perhaps most shockingly: Aiyuk reportedly does not want to fight the 49ers’ move via an NFL Players Association grievance. That essentially frees the 49ers from the megadeal worth up to $120 million — at $30 million annually — that they reached with Aiyuk after an intensely acrimonious negotiation process just 15 months ago. By the time this 2025 season ends, the 49ers will have paid Aiyuk $48.9 million over two seasons. That amounts to about $24.5 million per year for just seven games, 25 catches, and no touchdowns for Aiyuk, who tore three knee ligaments on October 20, 2024 and hasn’t played since.

It’s been a disastrous deal for the 49ers, of course. But the voiding of that $27 million guaranteed next year means that they’re no longer stuck in concrete. The team had been interested in trading Aiyuk away over the past several months, but that was an essentially impossible proposition given the severity of his injury and the enormous guarantees remaining on his contract. Now, the 49ers would only owe what they’ve already paid out to Aiyuk via his 2024 signing bonus and 2025 option bonus — a total of about $31 million — as an acceleration against the salary cap. If the 49ers remain unable to trade Aiyuk this offseason (his contract runs through 2028, now with no guaranteed money remaining past this season), it seems they would likely release him after June 1, 2026, when the accelerated dead money hit can be spread across multiple seasons.