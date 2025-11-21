The San Francisco Centre, which is more than 90% vacant, was foreclosed on last week.

The group in possession of San Francisco’s largest mall is looking to kick out the few remaining tenants. Store workers at the San Francisco Centre told The Standard on Friday that they had received notices from the mall’s management asking them to shut down. One employee said that they were told that Dec. 31 was the last possible day for operation. Another said they would be allowed to operate until Jan. 26. Others said they hadn’t received a notice but planned to close before the end of year anyway.

“There’s been so much uncertainty and rumors,” said one employee who was not authorized to speak to the media. They had heard that their store had been told by management to vacate the premises but didn’t know the deadline. The 5.9-acre property, comprising two structures, was foreclosed on by lenders last week, putting it in control of investors. Those investors were owed nearly $600 million from previous owners Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Brookfield Properties, which defaulted on the debt in 2023.

After seizing the mall from the delinquent borrowers, the investment group enlisted real estate firm CBRE to market the property for sale. A brochure (opens in new tab) described it as a “unique chance to transform the existing 1.2 million-square-foot structure or pursue a massive new mixed-use development within the attractive zoning parameters.” Experts say that emptying out a retail property of this size, with few profitable tenants, could lower the daily operating cost of maintaining the site. It could also offer prospective buyers a clean slate to take the mall in any direction without having to negotiate with operators.