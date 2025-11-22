Salvador had lived in Sonoma County for 28 years when he was arrested on his way to work, then sent to Texas. New rules stranded him there.

Salvador had lived in Sonoma County for 28 years when he was arrested on his way to work, then sent to Texas. New rules stranded him there.

Salvador spent much of his first two weeks at the ICE detention center in El Paso, Texas, worrying that he’d be sent back to Mexico, a country he hadn’t lived in for decades. The rest of the time, the expired food, overcrowded quarters, unsanitary conditions, and separation from his family, particularly his toddler, left him hopeless and depressed. When his wife sent a photo of the boy, guards wouldn’t allow him to see it. In his decades living undocumented in the U.S., Salvador has never been charged with a crime beyond a traffic infraction. He had steady work in construction and paid his income taxes. But masked, unidentified Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained him the morning of Aug. 18 outside his house in Rohnert Park. Now he was stuck in Texas, while his wife and six children anxiously waited for him back home in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sept. 3, a judge at the El Paso detention center granted him the $8,000 bond that, if paid, would allow Salvador to return home. The judge said he had considered the importance of Salvador’s relationship with his 2-year-old son, who has Down syndrome. Salvador felt a deep sense of relief — but it wouldn’t last.

Salvador and Alondra’s living room in Rohnert Park. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

Two days later, the judge rescinded his own order, denying the bond. The Board of Immigration Appeals, a body at the Department of Justice empowered to set precedent for immigration courts across the country, had just decided that immigration judges could no longer grant bonds. It was a policy shift that went against decades of precedent. Salvador, along with thousands of other people in ICE facilities across the U.S., was stuck in detention with no clear way out. The BIA’s decision, a controversial and underreported ruling by an obscure appellate body that accepts no public input, is a dramatic change from how the immigration system has worked for decades. Legal experts say it is the latest instance of the Trump administration flouting the law in order to speed up immigration enforcement by any means, and doing so in little known corners of government, away from public scrutiny.

Salvador’s case is one of tens of thousands, as immigrants find themselves stranded in detention for lengthy periods — to the point that some choose to be deported over remaining locked up. The ruling leaves immigrants with fewer options to find freedom. “The immigration court system, as most anyone who’s been through it knows, is extremely imperfect,” said Heidi Altman, vice president of policy at the National Immigration Law Center. “ICE [is] taking this wrong approach to what the law says, and then the Board of Immigration Appeals [is] rubber-stamping it.”

Salvador immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico in 1997, moving close to relatives in Sonoma County. While working at a Wendy’s in Petaluma, he started dating a coworker, Alondra, another recent Mexican arrival. They married and had five kids. Along with Alondra’s son from a previous relationship, the family settled in Rohnert Park. (Given their tenuous immigration status, they declined to share their last names.) “Everyone here knows my family,” Alondra said in Spanish. “We’re part of the community. This place makes me feel peaceful.” In 2024, Salvador and Alondra’s oldest child turned 21 and, as a U.S. citizen, had the right to petition for his parents to gain residency. Undergoing this process would be risky. Salvador and Alondra had crossed the border decades before without being detained by Customs and Border Patrol and had lived ever since without much interaction with the federal government. Applying for residency would put them on the feds’ radar. It was a calculated risk ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Family photos and other items in the kitchen. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

“We thought that if [Donald Trump] wins, applying for residency might be a bigger risk, but we had to take that risk,” Salvador said. “Unfortunately, he won.” When ICE began large raids in Los Angeles in June, Alondra was afraid to leave the house. She stopped shopping at the local Walmart. But Salvador was less worried. “They said ICE was at the CVS, at the Mexican restaurant,” he said. “I didn’t believe it. Until they showed up at my home.” On the morning of Aug. 18, moments after Salvador had driven away from his house en route to his construction job, an unmarked car with a flashing red light pulled him over. Masked, uniformed men emerged, instructed Salvador to exit his vehicle, and handcuffed him. He had no idea who they were. A couple of hours later, Salvador sat in ICE’s holding facility in San Francisco.

‘They said ICE was at the CVS, at the Mexican restaurant. I didn’t believe it. Until they showed up at my home.’ Salvador

“I asked them to let me call my boss so that I could tell him I would be missing work that day,” Salvador said. “I thought I’d be back on the job the next day.” Instead, he was held in San Francisco for four days, in a facility not built for overnight stays. He slept under a thin foil blanket, his work boots serving as a pillow. Nicole Gorney, a lawyer with Vital Immigrant Defense Advocacy and Services, the legal aid group working on Salvador’s residency application, went to see him three days after he was detained. But when she arrived at ICE headquarters in San Francisco, a receptionist said Salvador was no longer there. “She said he’d been transferred,” Gorney said, “and couldn’t tell me where.” From Salvador’s charging documents, Gorney learned that he’d been taken to El Paso Service Processing Center, an ICE detention facility that is often a final stop before deportation.

Outside the ICE El Paso Processing Center. | Source: AFP via Getty Images

As soon as she learned where he was, Gorney filed a request for a bond hearing. Since Salvador had no criminal record and several young children, she figured she had a good chance of getting him out. On Sept. 3, two weeks into Salvador’s detention in El Paso, Gorney, Alondra and their teenage son appeared by videoconference at the bond hearing. The judge at the detention center listened to Gorney plead on behalf of her client and reviewed letters of support from his longtime employer and other community members. At the end of the hearing, the judge decided Salvador wasn’t a danger or flight risk and granted him bond. On Sept. 4, the Department of Homeland Security’s lawyer appealed. Gorney said the lawyer explained that the DHS instructed him to appeal every successful bond request now. The following day, the Board of Immigration Appeals issued the Matter of Yajure Hurtado. The ruling over one Venezuelan man’s ability to seek asylum resulted in stripping any immigration judge of the ability to grant bond. Salvador’s bond was rescinded. “I was sure they were going to deport me,” Salvador said. “I was going to be away from my family, everything I own, and be in Mexico. What was I going to do there all by myself?” It was unclear when Salvador would see his family again, and if the next time he would see them would be in the United States.

At the heart of the BIA’s decision in the Matter of Yajure Hurtado is a reinterpretation of what it means to be “seeking admission” to the U.S. While Salvador wanted to return to the life he’d spent decades building in Sonoma County, the DHS contended that, legally speaking, he’d never entered the United States at all. Historically, the government has treated immigrants at the border who are trying to come into the U.S. and those already inside the country differently. Newcomers are legally much easier to expel. The law looks more compassionately on undocumented people who have strong community ties or people in the U.S. who depend on them — especially young children, as in Salvador’s case. But the Hurtado decision contends that undocumented people, even after decades of living, working, and paying taxes in the U.S., are still “seeking admission” to the country. By classifying immigrants as newcomers, the Trump administration moved them into a legal category in which a separate set of laws apply. The newcomer rules do not offer immigration judges the right to grant bond.

A family photo. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

“What ICE is attempting to do here is to say every immigrant in the United States, unless they came with a visa, is essentially still asking for that first permission to enter the United States,” Altman said. “Even if they’ve been living in their community and working and supporting U.S.-citizen children for 15 years, they are the legal equivalent of knocking at the door asking for admission.” As unwanted guests, they can’t be eligible for bonds to return to their U.S. homes — because the government essentially says they never had a home in the U.S. When immigrants have appealed these rulings, moving their cases from immigration to federal courts which operate with greater judicial independence, more than 100 (opens in new tab) federal judges have rebuked the Hurtado interpretation, finding that longtime undocumented residents should not be classified as newcomers. But the DHS has continued to argue on behalf of the new interpretation, compelling immigration judges to deny bond. “ You see how baffling and clearly contrary to the law it is in the ways in which the government just keeps losing and losing and losing when they try to defend it in court,” Altman said. “ We see it across the board when it comes to immigration law and policy, and civil rights generally: a willingness to sort of brazenly adopt an unreasonable and illegal interpretation of federal law in order to impose cruelty and terror on immigrant communities.”

With Salvador’s bond swiftly revoked, Gorney waited for the habeas corpus petition she filed on his behalf to work its way through the federal court system, which in recent months has tended to judge more liberally in favor of immigrants. Increasingly, the only way to leave ICE detention is with a federal habeas corpus ruling, a centuries-old protection against unlawful incarceration. Related Outside court, ICE agents lay in wait. Inside, these lawyers are immigrants’ last hope Week after week, Salvador waited. At the ICE facility, he met detainees from all walks of life. “There were Chinese, Mexicans, Russians, 70-year-olds, even 80-year-olds,” Salvador said. Some had been detained by ICE for years. The whole time he was in El Paso, he saw one detainee released back into the U.S. He saw several others deported to their homelands. So in mid-October, when guards told him he’d won his case, he knew how lucky he was. Salvador bought soda and chips from the commissary for his friends in detention. “They all hugged me,” he said.

“I was sure they were going to deport me,” Salvador says. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

Salvador’s situation was more rare than they knew. The share of ICE detainees who were released on bond or under parole or supervision following the Hurtado decision in September 2025 was 3%, versus 26% in October 2024, before the ruling, according to a recent study by the Migration Policy Institute. Salvador was unusually fortunate in that he had a lawyer who filed his habeas petition in a federal court that is known to be sympathetic to detained migrants. The vast majority of ICE detainees do not have lawyers to file a petition on their behalf. “So for most people, you have to kind of figure out on your own, in a language that is probably not your first language, how to access the federal court system, how to file this petition, what it looks like,” Altman said. “And for most people, that is extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to do.” Salvador was released from ICE detention Oct. 15, nearly two months after ICE detained him. He boarded a bus in El Paso and 16 hours later was greeted by Alondra and his children in Bakersfield, where they’d driven down to meet him. It was a bittersweet reunion. “The baby forgot who I was,” Salvador said.

“We have to believe things are going to turn out OK,” Alondra says. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard