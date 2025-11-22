‘It’s a concern’: The Warriors fall to .500 as the Blazers expose a glaring flaw

Golden State lost the rebounding battle 52 to 32 on Friday and lost at Chase Center for the first time this season.

When Steph Curry walked into the Bill King Interview Room, he let out an exasperated sigh. He did the same when he left the podium. Then, walking down the stairs to the Warriors' locker room, the two-time MVP's scream was audible for anyone within 50 feet. "You feel like you played well enough to win, but nothing to show for it," Curry said.

Curry scored 38 points, but the Warriors were outrebounded by 20 in a 127-123 loss to the Portland Blazers without their starting backcourt of Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. Golden State (9-9) is no longer undefeated at home, nor when it wins the turnover battle. The Warriors arrived back home from their six-game, nine-day road trip around 4 a.m. on Thursday. Friday marked the start of their first homestand of the season, a five-game stretch in which they’ll stage at least three practices. It’s a chance for the Warriors to settle in after a grueling five-week schedule, but they burned their first opportunity to rack up a win by getting destroyed on the glass, 52 to 32, and allowing the Blazers to create practically any shot they wanted.

Deni Avdija, who’s playing at an All-Star level through a month, racked up 26 points and 13 assists, getting to his spots, navigating double-teams, and spraying passes all over the court. “We’re just not guarding nobody,” Jimmy Butler said. “From what I can tell, I haven’t been here long, but that’s never been the formula here. To win a championship, you’ve got to take each and every matchup personal. Yeah, help’s going to be there, but we got to do way better guarding.”

The Blazers made Friday’s game at Chase Center uncomfortabe for Jimmy Butler and his Warriors teammates. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard

Defense hasn’t been the main issue for the Warriors this season. Even after giving up 127 to Portland at home, Golden State ranks 10th in defensive rating. But the way the Blazers punished the Warriors on the offensive boards was troubling. Straight-line drives from the perimeter opened up lobs, kickout passes to open shooters, and putback opportunities at the rim. The Blazers took their shots almost exclusively in the paint or beyond the 3-point arc. Centers Donovan Clingan (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Robert Williams III (8 points, 11 rebounds) each had their way in the paint. The Blazers average 15.4 offensive rebounds per game. Against the smaller Warriors, they corralled 15 in the third quarter alone. Over and over again, the Blazers either shedded poor Warriors boxouts or simply outleaped smaller players for offensive rebounds. On one play, Curry closed out to Caleb Love but didn’t put a body onto him, allowing the guard to collect his own miss and get to the foul line. Despite Curry hitting all five of his 3-pointers en route to 18 points in the second quarter, the Warriors never took control of the game because of how Portland crashed the glass. The Blazers finished with 28 second-chance points.

Steph Curry tried to will the Warriors to a win on Friday, but his 38 points weren’t enough. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard