The San Francisco Standard
Sports

The Bay Area sports debates that will spice up your Thanksgiving dinner

Is Brock Purdy elite? Is this Steph Curry’s last stand? Are the Giants cooked?

A football player in a red jersey shakes hands with a man in a suit on a field, with blurred spectators in the background.
Who’s responsible for the ongoing issues between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers? | Source: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kerry Crowley

This piece originally appeared in our twice-weekly sports newsletter Section 415.

What’s more challenging than cooking a Thanksgiving turkey to perfection?

Try throwing out a hot Bay Area sports take that will send the fans at your table into a spirited, yet civil, debate.

“Brock Purdy is overrated.”

Say that and risk getting yelled at.

“Steph Curry is no longer elite.”

Toss that line around, and your cousins will happily pull up clips from the Warriors’ recent games in San Antonio.

“The Tony Vitello hire will never work.”

Share an opinion on the Giants’ new manager, and you might just find the perfect way to spice up your Thanksgiving dinner.

Purdy has always been a source of national debate, but there’s never been much doubt about the 49ers’ signal-caller in the Bay Area, because everyone here actually watches him play. We know he’s talented, even if some folks refuse to believe a seventh-round draft pick is truly a franchise quarterback.

There’s no denying Curry’s brilliance, but those distant relatives traveling in from far away might struggle to believe a 37-year-old is still capable of carrying the Warriors. He might not be in the MVP discussion anymore, but again, we watch these games. We know what he can do.

As for Vitello, the Giants’ decision to hire a new manager directly out of the college ranks may provide an even split of supporters and detractors. 

Some old-school baseball fans aren’t thrilled with the idea of bringing in a manager who didn’t “pay his dues.” Vitello didn’t play in the pros, ride buses in the minor leagues, and hasn’t coached anyone over age 23. 

A younger crowd of Giants fans loves the idea of adding a fiery, energetic presence to the dugout. Vitello’s background is in player development, and few teams have had a harder time than the Giants over the last decade of turning minor-league standouts into major-league difference-makers.

To be clear, there are plenty of other Bay Area sports debates to enjoy this Thanksgiving. 

Throw out some Mac Jones offseason trade proposals, call out the 49ers’ quiet trade deadline, or ponder who's responsible for all the Brandon Aiyuk drama, and you’re bound to strike up a conversation. 

Try ranking Curry among the NBA’s all-time best players, and you’ll elicit many opinions. Or simply talk about Jonathan Kuminga for more than 10 seconds, and you’ll find someone to disagree with you.

One of the best parts about Thanksgiving with Bay Area sports fans is there’s no shortage of topics to discuss. From Valkyries free-agent additions to whether the Sharks should finally buy at the trade deadline or whom Bay FC should hire as its next head coach, there’s bound to be someone who’s willing to hear what you have to say … and then completely disagree with you.

Anyway, good luck with the turkey. Better luck finding facts to back up your hottest takes. 

Kerry Crowley can be reached at [email protected]

