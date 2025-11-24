Vegan Puerto Rican restaurant Casa Borinqueña will exit Saluhall. Izzy and Wooks will move in.

There’s more change on the horizon for Ikea’s struggling Mid-Market food hall. Saluhall, which recently parted ways with its operator , will lose one of its original vendors, vegan Puerto Rican restaurant Casa Borinqueña, and gain Filipino fusion tenant Izzy and Wooks (opens in new tab) . Casa Borinqueña’s last day will be Jan. 1, according to owner Lourdes Nau. A Saluhall spokesperson said the opening date for Izzy and Wooks, which will fill one of two empty kiosks on the second floor, is still being determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the news you can eat Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish. Sign up now!