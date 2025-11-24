Skip to main content
San Francisco’s billionaires double down on funding downtown parties

The free block party that revived downtown draws 300,000 people and $27.9M in impact — now its billionaire backers are pouring in even more.

A crowded street party in a city with people mingling, eating, and talking. Large silver disco ball hanging mid-street. Buildings line both sides, creating an alley-like effect.
Downtown First Thursdays is coming back to SF twice as hard in 2026 with new collaborations and local favorites. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Sam Mondros

We all know billionaires love extravagant private parties. What you don’t hear about as often are the parties the 1% throw for the rest of us.

After two successful years, Downtown First Thursdays — the free, monthly block party that brought hundreds of thousands to see acts like Toro Y Moi and proved a boon to local businesses — will return in 2026, according to its organizers, the nonprofit Civic Joy Fund and the for-profit production studio Into the Streets. More than 300,000 people have attended the events, which have generated an estimated $27.9 million in economic impact, the organizers say.

The monthly parties are funded with support from the San Francisco Downtown Development Corporation, which is backed by crypto billionaire Chris Larsen, Gap scions Bob and Randi Fisher, and the philanthropic arm of Salesforce. Larsen and the Fishers have committed at least $2 million, or twice as much as in 2025, for next year’s events. 

The festivities will again take over Second Street between Market and Howard the first Thursday of every month from 5 to 10 p.m., starting Jan. 1. “When you bring thousands of people back to the heart of the city and put artists and entrepreneurs at the center, you’re not just throwing a party — you’re revving up an economic engine,” said Larsen. 

The 2026 season will layer in new collaborations — the mellow, family-friendly New Year’s Day event will feature Jazz Mafia, and the Black Joy Parade — alongside returning partners like Another Planet Entertainment, Carnaval SF, and Peaches Christ.

SFMOMA, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, and the Museum of the African Diaspora will offer free gallery hours as part of the monthly celebration.

