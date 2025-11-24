Newly obtained police union minutes reveal officials saying the intensified crackdown is linked to Trump’s threat of deploying the National Guard and ICE.

San Francisco has ramped up late-night drug raids to keep President Donald Trump from deploying federal forces to the city, a top police official told officers in a union meeting last week. According to minutes from the Nov. 19 Police Officers Association board meeting obtained by the Standard, Deputy Chief Nicole Jones said the department’s “show of force” in the Tenderloin and SoMa was directly tied to “keeping President Trump from deploying the National Guard and ICE” in San Francisco. The comments offer the first clear acknowledgment from inside the department that the sudden escalation in nighttime drug enforcement is a direct response to White House pressure.

Behind the scenes, police leaders have been more blunt about what’s behind the push.

Longer hours, expanded operations

During the SFPD union gathering, Jones — a rumored finalist for top cop — drew a straight line between the intensified crackdown and the White House. Her statement linking increased nighttime drug enforcement to the threat of federal deployment came in response to a member’s question about how the crackdown was affecting routine patrols. Jones said that DMACC — the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (opens in new tab), which partners local cops with federal agents to combat illegal narcotics in the city’s toughest neighborhoods — would be staffed with backfill to support the expanded operations.

When later asked about her comments, Jones confirmed that the SFPD has “intensified operations,” leaning on officers to work longer hours to make up for staffing shortages. The results have been promising, she added. “They’ve seized an unprecedented amount of narcotics and made hundreds of arrests in these last three weeks,” Jones said in a statement sent through the mayor’s office over the weekend. “We’ve made it clear that the SFPD, along with our state and federal law enforcement partners, can do this work without additional outside intervention. Our rank-and-file understands that this mission is critical for our city.” Lurie shared a similar message in a video filmed a few days ago at the DMACC hub as officers prepared for an overnight shift. “This entity, DMACC, has been doing great work during the day,” he said in the clip posted Friday to Instagram, “and now we’re going to do it at night.”

‘Supercharged enforcement’

A video of the operation, which began this past Wednesday and lasted through early Thursday, shows SFPD officers working with the FBI and other federal agents, serving warrants and issuing warnings. By the end of the shift, according to the video, the DMACC operation resulted in 13 drug-dealing arrests and 18 user arrests.

According to a Nov. 13 SFPD press release (opens in new tab), the “supercharged enforcement,” which includes buy busts and fugitive apprehension, began in late October and focused on the Tenderloin, SoMa, and Mission. During the last week of October, Yep reassigned officers from several investigative units and patrol to help DMACC. In the first two weeks of what Yep described as a “doubling down (opens in new tab)” on DMACC, the effort netted over 350 arrests, 12 pounds of drugs seized, and 16 guns. Initially, the multiagency task force focused on Seventh and Mission streets and United Nations Plaza. More recently, the task force has broadened its scope to the Sixth Street corridor in SoMa and areas around the 16th and 24th Street BART stations in the Mission DMACC was founded in spring 2023 under Mayor London Breed to focus on the Tenderloin and SoMa. In its first year, Breed and then-SFPD Chief Bill Scott said (opens in new tab) the task force made over 3,000 arrests and seized roughly 200 kilos of narcotics. By the first half of this month, according to police, DMACC operations resulted in seizures of 960 pounds of narcotics, including 342 pounds of fentanyl, and 11,123 arrests — 2,258 of them for drug dealing. In a May 29, 2024, news release celebrating the first anniversary of DMACC, Breed and Scott touted nighttime operations as a key part of the effort. It's unclear when, exactly, the city scaled back those overnight operations. When The Standard analyzed police data over the summer, a half year into Lurie’s tenure as mayor and a few months after DMACC expanded into the Mission, it showed that drug arrests fell dramatically in the Tenderloin once the clock struck midnight. Enforcement peaked each day between 1 and 2 p.m., but by 4 a.m., it tended to stop almost entirely.