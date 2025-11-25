The 49ers picked up Brock Purdy. Now it’s his turn to lead the way

After throwing three interceptions against Carolina, the starting quarterback must make better decisions Sunday against Cleveland.

By Kerry Crowley Published Nov. 25, 2025 • 12:00pm

As Brock Purdy's puzzling decisions and errant throws started to mount, Kyle Shanahan was left with no other choice. The 49ers' head coach almost certainly didn't want running back Christian McCaffrey to put the offense on his back again, but after Purdy's third first-half interception, the formula became clear.

Feed McCaffrey, beat the Panthers, improve the playoff odds, and deal with the ramifications down the road. On a night when a crisp and efficient passing game could have resulted in a blowout victory, the 49ers ended up having to pivot away from downfield throws when their starting quarterback gifted the ball to the Carolina Panthers on three consecutive possessions. It wasn’t a forceful pass rush or a lack of checkdown options that compelled Purdy to take deep shots, but rather an apparently brazen mindset coupled with inaccuracy that threatened the 49ers’ chances of winning a game they had no business losing. “Mentally as a quarterback you want to play aggressive,” Purdy said postgame. “You want to take what the defense gives you, but when you turn the ball over, really three drives in a row, it’s like, alright, you feel it, you feel a little bit of pressure and stuff.” In his first game against his former team, McCaffrey finished with 24 carries for 89 yards and seven receptions for 53 yards in the 20-9 win. He now leads the NFL in rushing attempts (217) and receptions (81) and has four games with at least 30 touches, all of which are 49ers wins.

Despite having to burden McCaffrey with another significant workload, Purdy still completed 22-of-32 attempts for 193 yards and a touchdown to go along with the three turnovers. While Shanahan continued dialing up passing plays in the second half, Purdy and the 49ers were forced to tone down the aggression. “You’ve got to think about all of [the interceptions] and why it’s happening,” Shanahan said. “It makes me a lot more hesitant if they’re all bad decisions and stuff. But, he was seeing it right. They were all really good decisions. He just missed the throw on them.” Purdy’s 6.0 yards per attempt represented his lowest mark in a 49ers victory since he went 25-for-37 for 210 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt in his first career start against the Miami Dolphins back in 2022. To put Monday’s performance in more context, Purdy averaged at least 7.0 yards per attempt in 15 of his 16 starts in 2023, when he finished fourth in MVP voting. The lone game in which Purdy failed to surpass that threshold came in an October road matchup with the Cleveland Browns, who limited the 49ers’ signal-caller to a 12-for-27, 125-yard effort (4.6 YPA) in a 19-17 San Francisco loss. After throwing three picks and having his confidence shaken against the Panthers, Purdy’s next opponent is … the Browns on the road.

Purdy is 3-1 as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season despite throwing three interceptions Monday. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard

Purdy could have emerged as a hero in the 2023 matchup anyway after completing three passes for 42 yards on the 49ers’ final drive, but rookie kicker Jake Moody missed his 41-yard potential game-winning field goal attempt. This year’s Cleveland team is no match for a 2023 squad that won 11 games, but the 3-8 Browns boast the No. 2 passing defense in the NFL, have the second-most sacks in the league, and are led by All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett, whose 18.0 sacks are 5.0 more than any other defender (Garrett has 13 sacks in his last five games).