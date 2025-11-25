See inside this secret downtown clubhouse that sold for the first time in 145 years

The 145-year-old Odd Fellows temple on Market Street has changed hands for the first time, in a $6.75 million sale.
The buyer, an LLC registered to neurosurgeon and investor Dr. Reza Malek, plans to keep the building’s arts and nonprofit tenants as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows moves its San Francisco headquarters to the Excelsior.
The Beaux-Arts building — beloved for its rounded arches, terra cotta, and copper decoration — was reconstructed after the 1906 earthquake. It will retain its vertical “Odd Fellows Temple” sign, which features the order’s chain-link logo at the top.
Inside are black-and-white murals of a skeleton crawling out of a coffin, a beehive, a serpent, and an all-seeing eye. There’s a museum with black-and-white photos of elegant gatherings at the Fairmont Hotel, a 1924 event program that has a diamond-studded California gold nugget, and antique blindfolds that represent mankind’s darkness.
But it’s not all historical ephemera and ominous symbols — there’s also a podcast studio in the basement.
In addition to the podcaster, tenants include artist Richard Perri, and ballet and salsa studios.
“The buyer’s dedication to supporting the arts and nonprofit organizations and his belief in the city’s revitalization reflects our shared belief in a bright future for the next chapter of 1101 Market Street,” said Pete Mikacich, a broker with the firm Colliers who represented both the buyer and seller.
The building had been on the market since 2023.