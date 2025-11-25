See inside this secret downtown clubhouse that sold for the first time in 145 years

The 145-year-old Odd Fellows temple on Market Street has changed hands for the first time, in a $6.75 million sale.

The buyer, an LLC registered to neurosurgeon and investor Dr. Reza Malek, plans to keep the building’s arts and nonprofit tenants as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows moves its San Francisco headquarters to the Excelsior.

The Beaux-Arts building — beloved for its rounded arches, terra cotta, and copper decoration — was reconstructed after the 1906 earthquake. It will retain its vertical “Odd Fellows Temple” sign, which features the order’s chain-link logo at the top.