Alida is the Senior Social Media Manager at The Standard. She was previously at DoTheBay where she spent several years spearheading social content and strategy, as well as managing its newsletter and editorial program. She’s originally from Southern California but officially converted to the NorCal lifestyle 9 years ago when she studied at UC Davis then moved to San Francisco. Outside of work, you can find her grooving at a show, exploring a new hike, or hanging with her rescue pup, Penny.