Charlie Marshall leads data and analytics efforts at The San Francisco Standard, shaping data strategy to enhance content, engage audiences, and drive business growth. He brings 15+ years of leadership in data science and analytics, building high-performing teams and delivering substantial business impact at companies like Shopify, LendingClub, and Visa. A San Francisco resident, Charlie is passionate about leveraging data for civic dialogue and strengthening local communities. He holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University.