Daniel Moore is a writer based out of the Bay Area, whose work has appeared in The Atlantic, The Ringer, The San Francisco Chronicle, Oaklandside, Longreads, and other places around the web. He’s a nominee for the 2024 Dan Jenkins Medal for Excellence in Sportswriting. His recent media appearances include Vox’s “Today, Explained,” Yahoo Sports, Fangraphs’ “Effectively Wild,” Crooked Media’s “What a Day,” and NPR’s “Here and Now.” Follow him on X @dmowriter or Bluesky @danmoore.bsky.social.