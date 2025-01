Ezra Wallach is a News Intern at The Standard. Previously, he was a staff reporter at the Sebastopol Times, where he covered everything from crime to education to agriculture. Ezra’s work has been used in outlets such as the Los Angeles Times and SFGATE and he has been interviewed by the Wall Street Journal and CNN. Ezra grew up in suburban Chicago, where his venture into journalism started as a columnist for his high school paper, the New Trier News.