Riley Manlapaz

Riley is The Standard’s Event Manager. His media career includes roles at the San Francisco Bay Guardian, 7×7, California Home + Design, and San Francisco and Silicon Valley magazines. He’s produced signature events like Best of San Francisco and Best of the Bay, the California Home + Design Awards, and Hot 20, celebrating local innovators. Riley also serves on the board of the Castro Street Fair. At SF Standard, he continues his passion for crafting engaging content and experiential programs, both in-person and online.