Sophia Garrow is the comedy correspondent at The Standard. You can find her interviewing people eating fried chicken in a strip club or covering other hard hitting news stories around the city. Using her experience as a standup comedian, Sophia creates content that is both informative and witty. When she is not interviewing nudists at Bay to Breakers or climbing a tree for the perfect shot she can be found performing standup across the Bay and has been featured in the Limestone Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest, Vail Comedy Festival, and many more. Her parents think she is an accountant.