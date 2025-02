Susan Freinkel is a San Francisco-based journalist and author of “Plastic: A Toxic Love Story” and “American Chestnut: The Life, Death and Rebirth of a Perfect Tree.” Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Nation, and Smithsonian. This story grew out of reporting she did for her Substack newsletter about Golden Gate Park, 1,017 Acres: Life in the Park.