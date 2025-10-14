Before Sam Sanders became an American culture guru, pop music was ‘forbidden fruit’

As the host and creator of numerous hit culture podcasts, Sam Sanders is known for having a finger on the pulse of pop culture. But growing up strictly Pentecostal in Texas, non-religious music was forbidden—so Sanders got resourceful, smuggling CDs into the house in his underwear. Sanders was also quietly reckoning with another hidden part of himself: being gay.

“I was living two kinds of secret lives. Like I was consuming this popular culture that I wasn’t supposed to have secretly. I also was gay, you know? And I hadn’t put words on it yet, but I knew,” says Sanders.

Listening to artists like Janet Jackson as a kid helped him imagine a freer future.