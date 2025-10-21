Skip to main content
Life in Seven Songs

Before becoming an icon on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Peppermint found inspiration in Prince

The drag queen and trans rights activist opens up about finding joy even when there are “no tears left to cry” (Ariana Grande, anyone?) on The Standard’s music podcast.

A smiling woman with long dark hair wears large, geometric earrings and a dark top against a bright red background with curved white and black lines.
Peppermint | Source: Show art by Jess Hutchison
By Sophie BearmanProduced by Tessa Kramer and Jasmyn MorrisEngineered by Michelle Lanz

On The Standard’s music podcast Life in Seven Songs, we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?

Miss Peppermint wears a lot of hats (and wigs): drag queen, first openly trans woman on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Broadway actress, “Traitors” contestant—and through it all, vocal trans rights activist. She’s also hilarious, fabulous, and unapologetically herself.

“Every single ounce of our being is supposed to be lived through, not confined and ashamed and contorted the way that they want you to go back in the closet,” says Peppermint. “And if you can overcome that, you can overcome anything.”

In this episode of “Life in Seven Songs,” Peppermint dishes on her early queer icons (think Prince and “Amadeus”), her formative romantic encounters, and her wild years as an entertainer in the ‘90s NYC nightclub scene.

“You didn’t know if you were gonna hook up with somebody or get killed. That was honestly the vibe,” Peppermint recalls. “You were like, ‘We don’t know what’s gonna happen, but we’re gonna have a good time.’”

Listen toLife in Seven Songs
Before becoming an icon on RuPaul's Drag Race, Peppermint found inspiration in Prince

At the end of the day, Peppermint says she has always known one thing: “I just did not want to be basic and predictable.”

Here’s her playlist.

  1. Prince, “7”
  2. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Symphony No. 35 in D major, K. 385”
  3. Lenny Kravitz, “Believe”
  4. Bush, “Glycerine”
  5. Deborah Cox, “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here”
  6. Stars On 54, “If You Could Read My Mind”
  7. Ariana Grande, “no tears left to cry”

