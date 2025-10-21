Before becoming an icon on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Peppermint found inspiration in Prince

On The Standard’s music podcast Life in Seven Songs, we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?

Miss Peppermint wears a lot of hats (and wigs): drag queen, first openly trans woman on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Broadway actress, “Traitors” contestant—and through it all, vocal trans rights activist. She’s also hilarious, fabulous, and unapologetically herself.

“Every single ounce of our being is supposed to be lived through, not confined and ashamed and contorted the way that they want you to go back in the closet,” says Peppermint. “And if you can overcome that, you can overcome anything.”