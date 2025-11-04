Trump fired him, but Preet Bharara is still defending the country he loves

The prosecutor-turned-podcaster isn’t embarrassed to request ‘Wagon Wheel’ in Nashville, and he’s not embarrassed to say he loves America.

By Sophie Bearman Produced by Tessa Kramer and Jasmyn Morris Engineered by Michelle Lanz Published Nov. 04, 2025 • 6:00am

On The Standard’s music podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life? Long before he became the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara was a first-generation Indian immigrant, listening to Bollywood music and Queen in his childhood home in suburban New Jersey. “[My father] was one of 13 in India, and the first person in his family to go to college,” Bharara recalls. “And one generation later, I became—at the appointment of the President of the United States—the chief federal law enforcement officer in Manhattan. In one generation.”

Growing up outside Asbury Park, New Jersey, it’s no surprise that Bharara fell deeply in love with Bruce Springsteen’s music—though it was a surprise when ‘The Boss’ gave Bharara a personal shoutout (opens in new tab) at a 2012 concert. “I was kind of stunned for a second,” Bharara remembers. “And my son, who was nine at the time, turned to me and was like, ‘Daddy did he just say your name?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, he did.’”

But Bharara and Springsteen share something deeper: a way of combining sharp criticism with deep idealism about the American promise. For Bharara, that stems partly from his experience as an immigrant. “There’s something about that experience that causes you to appreciate what you have in America on a much more frequent and daily basis than maybe some people who may forget and take it for granted,” Bharara says. “So I try not to.” That perspective has shaped both Bharara’s career – as a former prosecutor, author of the New York Times Bestseller “Doing Justice,” and host of the podcast “Stay Tuned (opens in new tab)”—as well as his list of seven songs.

In this episode of “Life in Seven Songs,” Bharara talks about how his family’s American dream unfolded across decades and his years fighting Wall Street corruption and organized crime. Plus, Bharara reveals the song that New York Senator Chuck Schumer made him sing at a company holiday party. Here’s his playlist.