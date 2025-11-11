Why Andrew Ahn remade the first gay film he ever saw

When Andrew Ahn’s family rented “The Wedding Banquet” in the early 1990s, they didn’t realize it was a queer film. They also had no idea that 30 years later, Ahn would write and direct his own version of the film.

“In retrospect, I realized that that was the first gay film that I had ever seen. And I think it’s incredibly meaningful that it happened to be a gay and Asian film, and a film where the gay characters are treated with respect and humanity,” says Ahn. “I can’t help but think that it set me on a certain path to be the filmmaker that I am today.”

For many years, Ahn felt his queer and Korean American identities were in conflict. But reconciling those parts of himself has become the emotional core of his work, and made him one of the freshest filmmakers of his generation. He directed the Emmy-nominated “Fire Island” and several episodes of “Bridgerton,” where he brings his romantic sensibility to every shot.

In this episode of “Life in Seven Songs,” Ahn talks about coming out to his family through his art, the song that still gets him to rush the dance floor at a gay club, and the music that guided his journey towards wholeness.

Here’s his playlist: