Life in Seven Songs

Why Andrew Ahn remade the first gay film he ever saw

The filmmaker behind “Fire Island” and “The Wedding Banquet” is redefining what queer Asian romance looks like on screen.

A man with short dark hair and light facial hair looks slightly to the side, wearing a checkered jacket against a dark red background with swirling lines.
Courtesy Andrew Ahn
By Sophie BearmanProduced by Tessa Kramer and Jasmyn MorrisEngineered by Michelle Lanz

Sophie Bearman can be reached at [email protected]

