Life in Seven Songs

How star baker Christina Tosi turned childlike wonder into a cookie empire

The founder of Milk Bar has scaled a tiny bakery to a national dessert phenomenon – without ever losing sight of the core that makes it work.

A woman with light skin and blonde hair pulled back smiles gently, wearing a dark top with a maroon background featuring curved blue and red lines.
Christina Tosi
By Sophie BearmanProduced by Tessa KramerEngineered by Michelle Lanz

Sophie Bearman can be reached at [email protected]

