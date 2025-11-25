How star baker Christina Tosi turned childlike wonder into a cookie empire

Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi didn’t set out to become a dessert icon. She just knew that if there was one thing she’d like to do every day for the rest of her life, it was baking cookies. That instinct led her from the world of New York City fine dining into the orbit of Momofuku founder David Chang. Her official title at Momofuku was “Et Cetera” – a catch-all for her role across the business’s operations – until Chang pushed Tosi to pursue her real passion.

“Eventually Dave was like, ‘You have to start making dessert,’” Tosi recalls. “‘Your role – your destiny – is not running operations. It’s clear that you want to go home and bake and this is what you should be doing.’”

Tosi followed his advice. Soon after, she opened the first Milk Bar – a hole-in-the-wall bakery in New York City’s East Village with a neon pink “Milk” sign outside.