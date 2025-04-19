The myths repeated in the media, online, and in our communities often have three basic claims. Let’s consider each.

Recently, these views made their way into an article in The Standard, “ It’s raining money for Marin realtors on private-school rejection day ,” which quoted a handful of parents and real estate agents badmouthing San Francisco schools. This comes as no surprise to veterans of public school advocacy, but it is infuriating nonetheless. These claims about the overall quality of San Francisco’s public schools simply aren’t true, and they hurt enrollment and funding.

If you have young children in San Francisco, you’ve heard this: The public schools are terrible, so flee to the suburbs if you can, or you’ll pay a small fortune for private education.

Claim: SF’s public schools are “bad.” Suburban public schools and SF’s private schools are “good.”

Too often in conversations about education, people make assumptions about school quality based on shortcuts, like student demographics or GreatSchools ratings. They use ambiguous terms like “good” and “bad,” which may refer to test scores or something else entirely.

But if “good” means strong academic outcomes, then let’s talk about data. High schools in the San Francisco Unified School District are graduating a higher percentage of UC- and CSU-eligible students than any other county in the Bay Area: 72%, compared with 68% in Marin and 66% in San Mateo County. Our schools are also graduating more students overall (90%), compared with the state as a whole (87%), even though state graduation rates are at an all-time high. This month, four SFUSD elementary schools were named 2025 California Distinguished Schools, tying with San Ramon Valley for the most of any Bay Area district.

When people call a school “bad,” they usually mean test scores are low. Test scores and ratings closely reflect a student’s family income, not necessarily the quality of the school. According to an analysis by the education news website Chalkbeat, the average GreatSchools rating for schools with the most low-income students is four points lower (on a ten point scale) than the average rating for schools with the fewest low-income students. But a school labeled “bad” by GreatSchools or another source might actually be making huge strides in helping students grow. More learning may be happening there than at a “good” school where families are paying for private tutors on the side.