So Donald Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz. What a fine idea. Sure, The Rock hasn’t been a functioning penitentiary since 1963, but who are we to tell the president he’s wrong? If he wants to house America’s “most ruthless and violent offenders” in a decrepit prison in the middle of the bay, well, we ought to help him come up with a list! (And if he wants to give some of them a free pass, that’s what presidential pardons are for.)

Never mind that this idea is unlikely to happen, or that it would take hundreds of millions to bring the inescapable prison back up to code. If our fog-shrouded former penal island were somehow to become a house of detention once again, we have thoughts on who would qualify. So here are The Standard’s nominees for who should wear an orange jumpsuit for a lengthy stay on The Rock.

Note: Not all of them are violent offenders, but all of them violently offend us.

Nicolas Cage

Sure, he teamed up with Sean Connery to save San Francisco from being destroyed with nerve gas — but we haven’t forgiven him for that 2019 flop “Grand Isle.” Get in the cage, Cage!

Aaron Peskin

You like preserving historic buildings, buddy? Now you’ll be preserved inside of one!

George Kittle

Honestly, we’re tired of those Zenni ads on BART.

Kristi Noem

Her crimes against fashion are countless and ongoing. You can’t cosplay as an ICE agent with those nails, honey.

Justin Sun

Let’s see if the crypto bro can duct-tape $6 million worth of gruel to the wall of his cell.