So Donald Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz. What a fine idea. Sure, The Rock hasn’t been a functioning penitentiary since 1963, but who are we to tell the president he’s wrong? If he wants to house America’s “most ruthless and violent offenders” in a decrepit prison in the middle of the bay, well, we ought to help him come up with a list! (And if he wants to give some of them a free pass, that’s what presidential pardons are for.)
Never mind that this idea is unlikely to happen, or that it would take hundreds of millions to bring the inescapable prison back up to code. If our fog-shrouded former penal island were somehow to become a house of detention once again, we have thoughts on who would qualify. So here are The Standard’s nominees for who should wear an orange jumpsuit for a lengthy stay on The Rock.
Note: Not all of them are violent offenders, but all of them violently offend us.
Nicolas Cage
Sure, he teamed up with Sean Connery to save San Francisco from being destroyed with nerve gas — but we haven’t forgiven him for that 2019 flop “Grand Isle.” Get in the cage, Cage!
Aaron Peskin
You like preserving historic buildings, buddy? Now you’ll be preserved inside of one!
George Kittle
Honestly, we’re tired of those Zenni ads on BART.
Kristi Noem
Her crimes against fashion are countless and ongoing. You can’t cosplay as an ICE agent with those nails, honey.
Justin Sun
Let’s see if the crypto bro can duct-tape $6 million worth of gruel to the wall of his cell.
Chamath Palihapitiya
For somehow being the most insufferable loudmouth on a podcast made entirely of them. (We like your cashmere sweater game, though.)
Mark Zuckerberg
You really think Americans only have three friends? Let’s see how many visitors you get, sir.
Charles Barkley
We don’t believe your alleged pro-San Francisco change of heart. You picked the Timberwolves in the Western Conference semis! Throw away the key!
Malcolm and Simone Collins
If the future must be populated by descendants of a pronatalist power couple, we’ll take literally anyone else.
Becca Bloom
Not because the luxury lifestyle influencer is guilty of anything; we just want to see the content she’d produce from inside.
Machine Gun Kelly
A white rapper who took his stage name from an actual Alcatraz inmate deserves consecutive life sentences.
Katy Perry
Hope you found that space capsule cozy! Because you’re about to bunk with Lauren Sanchez for 15 to life.
Holly and Karl Peterson
On the Rock, nobody can hear the maddening “pock-pock” of a pickleball.
Sam Bankman-Fried
Stamping anti-Elon license plates sounds like a reasonable display of effective altruism.
“Big Balls”
Bet this 19-year-old DOGE staffer thought it was funny to destroy Social Security. Enjoy the showers!
George Santos
The former congressman clinking a metal cup against iron bars is catnip for an “SNL” cold open.
Luigi Mangione
We could use the tourism boost from the alleged assassin’s fan club, and they can knit sweaters to keep their hero warm.
Billy McFarland
Alcatraz could be the Fyre Festival venue that finally works out for him.
Reid Hoffman
Someone has to pay for making “work anniversaries” a thing.
Anyone who feeds pigeons
There was a Birdman once. There will be again.