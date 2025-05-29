Lurie has promised repeatedly he’ll avoid these cosmetic fixes that delay, rather than eliminate, a day of reckoning. Yet despite a passel of reports this week about services he is not chopping — cops, firefighters, DAs, public defenders — Lurie’s team has been mum about where he’ll slash.

That the budget will be balanced is not a subject of suspense — the city charter requires it. It’s how it gets balanced that matters. Past mayors have used all manner of accounting gimmicks to make the massive municipal ledger pencil out: liberal borrowing from reserve accounts, rosy assumptions about revenues yet to come, pushing out spending to future years, and so on.

For his first budget for the city and county of San Francisco — the current one is just shy of $16 billion — Lurie may be forced to spend his considerable political capital by pissing off a number of important constituencies. Either that, or he’ll thread the needle of pleasing as many people as possible. A tough job, sure. It’s the one he asked for.

After nearly five months of executive-directive promulgating , collaborative legislating , elaborate policymaking , and all-around good-vibe generating , Daniel Lurie arrives Friday at the most important day of his young mayoralty: the budget reaping.

As of early Wednesday, even well-connected city department pooh-bahs and elected officials told me they were still in the dark about the mayor’s budget determinations. Several hours later, The Standard reported there will be layoffs, perhaps around 150 in total. But the mayor will look to slim down city rolls not by cutting large numbers of people but by eliminating vacant positions. The whacking of nonexistent people could be in the neighborhood of 1,000 jobs, my colleagues reported.

Lurie is about to enter the lion’s den. The mayor’s budget is due June 1, kicking off a multiweek haggling process with the Board of Supervisors over passing it into law. Because the deadline falls on a Sunday, the mayor’s office says it will reveal the budget on Friday.

Lurie has only a few levers at his disposal to plug the two-year budget deficit, estimated by the controller’s office at $782 million. One is to lay off city employees, a tool that hasn’t been used in over a decade. (The last two waves came in 2010, after the repercussions of the financial crisis, and in the early 2000s, post-dot-com bust and 9/11.)

If Lurie does eliminate 1,000 positions, he’ll still be a long way from closing the yawning budget deficit. Given that unfilled positions typically represent anywhere from 5% to 10% of the city’s workforce of 33,000, slashing only 1,000 seats would be insufficient.