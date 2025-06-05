Such an absurd lowering of standards would do students a disservice. And not only is this approach wrong on the merits, it’s been shown to be ineffective in raising outcomes for students. In San Leandro, which implemented similar changes in 2016, lowering the standards for grading hasn’t led to a significant reduction in disparities. Recently, I spoke out against the Palo Alto Unified School District ’s plan to take away honors biology after already cutting honors English — moves I fear will have negative long-term impacts on all students.

That is why I firmly oppose the recent San Francisco Unified School District proposal — now paused — to lower its grading standards. Under the “grading for equity” plan, a score of 80% would be an A, and 21% would be a passing score, a D. The plan would have also allowed students to retake tests and proposed excluding factors like effort and participation from final grades. District staff claimed that the proposed shift was meant to emphasize mastery of content and “to make grading practices more accurate, bias-resistant, and motivational,” according to The Standard.

At a moment when the Trump administration is attacking our schools and institutions — including a proposed 15% cut to Department of Education funding — it is more important than ever that we raise the standards of public education. We should be investing in our schools, supporting a rigorous curriculum that sets up students for future success and gives kids opportunities to excel in the subjects they love.

As a proud graduate of public schools in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, I am lucky to have had teachers who encouraged me and saw my potential, even when I struggled. I am where I am today because my teachers held me accountable for poor performance.

At my most recent town hall in Bucks County, several of my teachers were in the audience. It was a powerful reminder of how they helped me. I still remember blowing off an assigned reading in social studies in the fourth grade. A teacher sent a note home saying that I was not doing my work. I still remember my embarrassment on seeing the disappointment in my parents’ faces. Let’s just say that did not happen again.

When I didn’t do well in English class in the seventh grade, it prompted my mom to sit at the kitchen table at night with notecards to help me improve my vocabulary. After studying hard, I was placed in ninth-grade honors English. My teacher, Mrs. Raab, helped me publish my first opinion piece in the local paper, The Bucks County Courier Times. I felt like my words mattered.

This is what it looks like when parents, teachers, and schools hold students to higher expectations. It’s the opposite of a dangerous trend we are seeing in schools today — what advocates of removing honors classes call “delaning.” I call it an assault on excellence and our students’ potential. And I’m not alone. In reaction to the Palo Alto decision, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) said he wished his school had more AP and honors classes. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Penn.) said removing honors classes will hurt working-class students.

When I heard of SFUSD’s absurd plans, I thought of my immigrant father, who came to America for the chance of a better future. I was taught that excelling in school was the path to better opportunities.

Yes, there are serious inequities in education that we must address, but punishing high-achieving students isn’t going to solve them. In fact, several studies have found that delaning can hurt the students it’s intended to help.