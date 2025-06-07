When Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, the crypto industry rejoiced. Years of regulatory hostility, especially from the Gary Gensler-led Securities and Exchange Commission, were history. Bitcoin surged to $109,000, a record at the time, and crypto’s future seemed bright.

Today, it’s a different story. From a decentralized finance platform associated with Trump to the laughably corrupt $TRUMP memecoin, the president’s blatant conflicts of interest are undermining crypto’s long-term credibility and growth. We need Trump to be a pro-crypto policy leader, not a shady crypto entrepreneur profiting from his position.

Trump’s grifts threaten to reduce confidence in both retail and institutional investors, encourage copycat grifters, and drive harsh regulatory backlash. If crypto leaders don’t hold Trump accountable and distance ourselves from his fraudulent behavior, we risk losing the little legitimacy we have.

For starters, crypto leaders and investors should stop engaging with the people and projects that support Trump’s grift. We should also demand clear ethics rules in Congress and the executive branch, particularly around endorsements, campaign finance, and transparency around crypto holdings. Politicians should be required to disclose their digital asset holdings, undisclosed promotional activity should be banned, and formal ethics complaints should be filed if conflicts of interest are identified.

These reforms should be made, in part, because Trump’s position on crypto has fluctuated so wildly. Initially, he was skeptical about the industry. In 2019, he tweeted that he was “not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.” He told his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “go after bitcoin,” and Mnuchin eventually proposed controversial wallet surveillance rules.

Then came the switch.

After leaving office, Trump launched his own NFTs in 2022. As crypto became a wedge issue in the 2024 election, he courted crypto-minded voters by promising to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world.” He accepted millions in crypto donations for his campaign.