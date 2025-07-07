The fact is: Someone sleeping on the street in San Francisco is likely also suffering from addiction or serious mental illness. And someone hooked on fentanyl needs more than a place to sleep. They need a bed that’s connected to a system that serves their complex needs and helps them get better.

But the more I worked with the mayor and city departments to understand what was working and what wasn’t, the clearer it became that our 1,500-bed target was no longer the right approach.

As the mayor’s point person for the homelessness and behavioral health crises, I have been entrusted with making a range of systemic changes. Now, after half a year on the job, I see that the best way to deliver on that mandate is by making our system more effective, not building toward a specific number of beds.

When San Franciscans elected Daniel Lurie as mayor in November, they gave him a clear mandate: address the homelessness crisis and improve conditions on our streets. As part of his campaign roadmap, the mayor put forward a plan to create 1,500 new emergency shelter beds in his first six months.

Early in Mayor Lurie’s term, we formed an interdepartmental workgroup of health services, social services, law enforcement, and emergency responders to expand interim housing for people struggling with homelessness and behavioral health issues. For the first time, we compiled an inventory of all city-funded beds. It showed that the city already spends more than $1 billion a year and funds more than 25,000 beds in various programs.

Yet despite this significant investment, the number of people living unsheltered hasn’t gone down meaningfully over the past few decades. Why? Because the system lacks flow. We have failed to rapidly connect people to treatment, deliver the right clinical support at the right time, and help people move from crisis to recovery to long-term stability. People get stuck on waitlists, bounce between emergency rooms and jail, or deteriorate in shelters not equipped for their clinical needs.

From 2022 to 2024, the number of people self-reporting alcohol and drug abuse as the primary cause of their homelessness rose from 12% to 19%. Yet the city has been underinvesting in short-term stabilization or treatment beds that help people detox and stabilize before moving into longer-term care.

While San Francisco has added thousands of beds in the past five years, many were in congregate shelters, which are not designed for the more acute health needs of people who are homeless. Alarmingly, more than one-quarter of overdose deaths in 2024 occurred in city-funded permanent supportive housing. We can’t keep placing people into housing that doesn’t match their clinical needs and expect to get better results.