Each bench-building party is a joyous thing. Dozens of volunteers gather to sand, drill, saw, paint, bolt, and install the 8-foot-long benches. We include everyone from students to parents to seniors, from people with full-time jobs to retirees. Some get an excuse to use power tools they might not have touched in years; others get lessons in safety and basic woodworking. We carefully consider and discuss which placements near public transit stops will make the most impact, considering ridership, terrain, demography, and other factors. In most cases, we transport a bench to its installation site by e-bike.

Last month, we installed eight benches at Muni stops in the Mission and Noe Valley to make them more accessible and comfortable. The benches have been a big hit — people started using them within minutes and showed appreciation on social media . Press coverage features people grateful for a place to sit and supportive of our efforts.

We’ve been working for two years in the East Bay, installing almost 100 benches at bus stops. The materials for one bench cost around $70 (funded by contributions), and a group can build 10 benches in a weekend. Now we’re bringing benches to San Francisco, where passengers ride Muni 521,000 times every weekday, yet roughly 66% of bus stops — nearly 2,000 — lack seating .

The media like to call us “ guerillas ” and “ rogues .” That may be true, but we’re also groups of friends and neighbors who volunteer time, energy, and woodworking skills to make strangers’ lives a little easier.

In an ideal world, we would not exist. San Francisco would have the necessary resources and political will to install benches at every Muni stop. But we’re not holding our breath. In fact, the Municipal Transportation Agency is reducing accessibility and comfort for San Franciscans by facilitating the removal of some of the few transit shelters we have, following the same backward logic that removing trash cans will lead to less trash.

In the absence of effective governance, our community can and will step up. At a minimum, San Francisco should adopt the “live and let live” approach to our benches that Oakland and Berkeley have taken, allowing them to stay unless they can be replaced with official installations.

Better yet, San Francisco could follow the example of Richmond by creating a permit process to make community-provided benches official. San Francisco’s newly re-launched Love Our Neighborhoods program— the first iteration of which included installations like Little Free Libraries, benches, and planters—still requires property owners to consent and excludes bus stops. We would love further expansion of this program to include bus stop benches.