When Daniel Lurie issued one of his earliest policy directives, a February order intended to reform the city’s sclerotic permitting system, I called the move a “sly consolidation of power,” one that demonstrated the neophyte mayor’s surprising political chops.

At the same time, I noted that details were lacking about how the creation of an interdepartmental PermitSF initiative would streamline a system synonymous with corruption, complexity, and soul-crushing wait times.

Six months on, the mayor’s team is doing more than talking. Lurie’s economic development team has decided against expanding a software system used by portions of the city’s bureaucracy in favor of a newly chosen platform that aims to integrate the permitting processes for city departments. The fact that the maker of the software, a 13-year-old company called OpenGov, has an eyebrow-raising connection to someone in Lurie’s inner circle and wasn’t previously on the list of approved San Francisco vendors may spark some controversy. Nevertheless, it shows the promise of Lurie’s try-new-things approach.

In fact, everything about the process speaks to the mayor’s campaign promise of bringing in fresh ideas and people — notably from the private sector. If this tech implementation sticks — and that’s a big if — it will be a triumph of business-world savvy over bureaucratic dithering. And it will result in the improvement of one of the things that drives San Franciscans berserk: the inability of their government to get shit done in a timely fashion.

Lurie was smart to zero in on permitting, which involves everything from simplifying how restaurants can add sidewalk seating (a recent, relatively easy fix ) to one-stop applications for multiple licenses, the goal of the new software. It was also something of a banana peel for his predecessors, who made several failed runs at the problem, often on a department-by-department basis.

A recent example: The Department of Public Works agreed in 2021 to implement an online permitting program from a company called Clariti, a process it began the following year. By 2024, having failed to make progress, DPW did a reset and agreed to spend $2.7 million on a system that would be ready by this January. That didn’t happen either. A limited version of the Clariti system should be up and running in January. Maybe.

Lurie’s team decided to go bigger. It issued a request for information in May that asked all vendors, not just those that already had been approved, to pitch the city on a system that would work across departments. A telling nugget from the information request is an appendix that lists 20 different software platforms the city currently uses. The plan was to preserve four — a state licensing system, the 311 call center, an identity-management system, and a financial management package — and eventually rip out everything else. (The new software initially would integrate with Clariti, whose future would then be uncertain.)

This quest to go beyond the established list — what the city calls its technology marketplace — is key to understanding the new approach. What the city terms an “efficient purchasing model” dates to the 1990s and limits the field of bidders. By simply asking for “information” on how a technology company would approach the city’s problem, Lurie’s team was able to surface new potential partners. It’s easy to see how such a tactic would excite newcomers and annoy old-timers.

Florence Simon, director of the Mayor’s Office of Innovation, told me 50 companies responded to the request. Of those, 15 were selected to present at a two-day “showcase” in July attended by more than 50 officials from DPW, the Department of Planning, the Fire Department, the Department of Building Inspection, the Department of Public Health, the Public Utilities Commission, and other city agencies. Six of those companies made it to the next level, and on Aug. 14, Ned Segal, Lurie’s economic development chief, informed the PermitSF leadership team that OpenGov was the winner.