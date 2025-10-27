Mayors like me can’t fix what the state is breaking. We need to demand better

By Matt Mahan

Published Oct. 27, 2025 • 6:00am

They say that all politics is local. But that concept has vanished in California, where thousands of local governments are struggling to address the staggering cost of housing, homelessness, unemployment, and public safety — without the close partnerships they need with one another or, most of all, with Sacramento. It’s time for that to change — and for Sacramento and local governments to stop working at cross purposes and start working better together.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a mayor, I have the responsibility of addressing these challenges. My constituents don’t accept excuses, nor should they. In San Jose, we have not waited for Sacramento and have invested in quick-build housing solutions (opens in new tab) and are reducing our unsheltered homeless population. We are using new technologies and old-fashioned, street-level policing to become the safest big city in America again (opens in new tab) . We have embraced the responsible use of AI (opens in new tab) to make government more effective, from spotting potholes before they form to helping buses run faster. We’re making progress. But we would make much more if we were working closely with Sacramento and could share ideas with leaders in other cities and counties.

On a city-to-city level, we’ve seen the benefits of close collaboration. Two years ago, San Jose helped launch the national Gov AI Coalition (opens in new tab) to figure out how cities could best employ AI to benefit their residents. We now have more than 800 public agencies, from San Francisco to St. Paul, Minnesota, working together so we can learn from one another’s successes and failures. As one example, we’re sharing San Jose’s experience of “upskilling” our workforce with AI tools, raising graduates’ productivity. However, statewide, Sacramento and local governments are not collaborating in a way that yields the best results for the public. The most pressing example is homelessness. Last year, when 68% of Californians voted yes on Proposition 36, they agreed that those suffering from severe addiction should be required to go to treatment if they steal to buy drugs. This policy would save thousands of lives, billions of dollars, and help people get the treatment they need to escape the streets. Where is it? Sacramento refuses to implement it. California has seen nearly as many people die on our streets in the last 12 years as the nation lost in the Vietnam War, with most being overdose victims. A commonsense bill allowing — not requiring — dedicated sober living spaces for the homeless was just passed by the Legislature. Where is it? The governor vetoed it. (opens in new tab) In San Jose, our economy is strong, but there are still too many families trapped in poverty and many more living paycheck to paycheck. The reason California has the nation’s highest poverty rate is that we have the highest housing and energy costs — and both could soon prompt more companies to flee the state and increase unemployment.