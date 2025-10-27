Mayors like me can’t fix what the state is breaking. We need to demand better

They say that all politics is local.
But that concept has vanished in California, where thousands of local governments are struggling to address the staggering cost of housing, homelessness, unemployment, and public safety — without the close partnerships they need with one another or, most of all, with Sacramento.
It’s time for that to change — and for Sacramento and local governments to stop working at cross purposes and start working better together.
Without a doubt, California is still the most innovative state. But we won’t stay that way unless we face facts. And they are grim.
We have the nation’s highest poverty rate (opens in new tab) and highest unemployment rate (opens in new tab). Our energy costs are the highest in the continental United States. Nearly a quarter of America’s unsheltered homeless people live in California. And all the while, Californians bear the nation’s (opens in new tab)second-highest (opens in new tab) state and local tax burden and must reckon with hundreds of billions’ (opens in new tab) worth of unfunded pension liabilities and deferred maintenance on public infrastructure in the years ahead.
As a mayor, I have the responsibility of addressing these challenges. My constituents don’t accept excuses, nor should they. In San Jose, we have not waited for Sacramento and have invested in quick-build housing solutions (opens in new tab) and are reducing our unsheltered homeless population. We are using new technologies and old-fashioned, street-level policing to become the safest big city in America again (opens in new tab). We have embraced the responsible use of AI (opens in new tab) to make government more effective, from spotting potholes before they form to helping buses run faster.
We’re making progress. But we would make much more if we were working closely with Sacramento and could share ideas with leaders in other cities and counties.
On a city-to-city level, we’ve seen the benefits of close collaboration. Two years ago, San Jose helped launch the national Gov AI Coalition (opens in new tab) to figure out how cities could best employ AI to benefit their residents. We now have more than 800 public agencies, from San Francisco to St. Paul, Minnesota, working together so we can learn from one another’s successes and failures. As one example, we’re sharing San Jose’s experience of “upskilling” our workforce with AI tools, raising graduates’ productivity.
However, statewide, Sacramento and local governments are not collaborating in a way that yields the best results for the public.
The most pressing example is homelessness. Last year, when 68% of Californians voted yes on Proposition 36, they agreed that those suffering from severe addiction should be required to go to treatment if they steal to buy drugs. This policy would save thousands of lives, billions of dollars, and help people get the treatment they need to escape the streets. Where is it? Sacramento refuses to implement it.
California has seen nearly as many people die on our streets in the last 12 years as the nation lost in the Vietnam War, with most being overdose victims. A commonsense bill allowing — not requiring — dedicated sober living spaces for the homeless was just passed by the Legislature. Where is it? The governor vetoed it. (opens in new tab)
In San Jose, our economy is strong, but there are still too many families trapped in poverty and many more living paycheck to paycheck. The reason California has the nation’s highest poverty rate is that we have the highest housing and energy costs — and both could soon prompt more companies to flee the state and increase unemployment.
Cities must do their part to address high poverty rates and local economic conditions. But cities don’t formulate the most sweeping energy and housing policies — the state does. And the reality is that while Sacramento has made recent strides on permitting reform, experts agree it will do little to lower housing costs. Where are the reforms we need to lower the cost of construction, financing, and labor? They are unwritten.
On energy, the state’s response has been to swing back and forth, from a sole focus on meeting climate goals to a sudden rush to address rising gas prices and utility bills. Sadly, we have an energy policy based on political emotions, not on economic reason.
So let’s not work against one another. Let’s work together, starting with a broad “Back to Basics Agenda” that asks cities to do what we must but makes sure Sacramento gives us the regulatory framework and support we need to succeed.
Homelessness provides a perfect example of why this partnership is paramount. No city can solve this problem by itself. And ironically, the more a city spends on homelessness, the more it risks attracting homeless residents from other areas. A key part of the Back to Basics Agenda should be making sure every city and county does its fair share on homelessness, as does the state, starting with rebuilding the mental health system dismantled two generations ago.
On housing, we need to reevaluate the state’s building codes and related regulations, which make it three times more expensive to build the exact same unit in California as in Texas. And we need to break the political gridlock that has seen liability laws essentially stop the construction of new condominiums, once the gateway for those seeking the economic security of home ownership.
The list goes on and on. But our efforts to work better should start now. That’s why I’m forming a group of mayoral colleagues and local leaders from across the state to draft the Back to Basics Agenda that I hope Sacramento politicians — starting with our next governor — will embrace.
We have great politicians in California. But why such a poverty of great ideas? It is in part a failure to embrace partnership and accountability for outcomes at every level of government. We need to learn together, work together, and advance together. And nowhere is politics more grounded than at the local level. As mayors, we don’t get rewarded for clever tweets or inspiring speeches. We get held to account, as we should be, for delivering real results.
One city can’t solve our problems. But with every city working together, and Sacramento working with us, real change is possible.