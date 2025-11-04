Never let a dead cat go to waste

A San Francisco supervisor is using the death of a kitty at the wheels of a Waymo as an excuse to virtue-signal to progressives and win favor with Teamsters.

By Adam Lashinsky

Published Nov. 04, 2025 • 2:00pm

There’s a delicious San Francisco irony that on a huge day for the Democratic Socialists of America, our own highest-ranking DSA member is protesting the demise of a cat. While Zohran Mamdani looks likely to be elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder’s contribution to the political moment is linking the tragic death of a bodega mouser to the evils of capitalism, the oppression of the plutocracy, and whatever other kitchen-sink left-wing gripes she can throw into her colonizer kvetchfest. All of this because a corner-store tabby named KitKat darted under the tire of a Waymo last week and met his tragic end. It’s about as craven an act of opportunism as any San Francisco politician will commit this week. And lord knows, she’ll have competition.

Before going further, I should disclose a couple of awkward notes. First, I am a longtime dog lover and disparager of cats. I taught my daughter from a young age that dogs give love and cats take it. I also am quite fond of my own tabby, Scamp, whom my wife insisted on acquiring. That he is a lazy jerk who mostly yawns at me doesn’t stop me from having a soft spot for the little fella. This is all to say, I understand KitKat’s owner’s pain when he told The Standard last week, “Honestly, man, it’s difficult. He was a one-of-a-kind cat. He brought joy to so many people.” I also have similarly warm feelings for Fielder, a whip-smart policy wonk who impressed me a year ago with her willingness to work with incoming Mayor Daniel Lurie — even if she hasn’t translated that avowal into votes for the mayor’s policy agenda.

Yet just as Mamdani has shown his socialist stripes with proposals for free buses, rent-hike freezes, and government-run grocery stores, Fielder is demonstrating that she can turn almost anything, including the death of a kitty, into a referendum on capitalism and our billionaire tech overlords.

Outraged by KitKat’s untimely end, Fielder has called for allowing San Francisco voters to ban robotaxis. On Tuesday, she held a “Justice for KitKat” rally outside Randa’s Market in the Mission, the district she represents on the Board of Supervisors.

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder is going all-in on her feline martyrdom crusade against Waymo.​ | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Fielder’s rhetoric somehow manages to combine cringe-worthy sentimentalism with doctrinaire class-conflict exhortation. “Waymo thinks that they can just sweep this under the rug and we will all forget,” she said in a social media video (opens in new tab) . “But here in the Mission, we will never forget our sweet KitKat. We will always put community before tech oligarchs. And California should do the same.” Fielder has some legitimate gripes against Waymo, which is owned by Alphabet parent Google. It’s a monopoly. It collects data on its users. Lurie got caught giving the company preferential treatment by allowing it to operate on Market Street without bothering to ask how the public felt about it or if competitors were also interested. Autonomous rideshare vehicles embody the twin progressive bugaboos of eliminating jobs for humans and siphoning riders from mass transit. But to tie all this to a cat? That’s impressive, next-level shamelessness. (It’s also brilliant emotional manipulation. Multiple (opens in new tab) studies (opens in new tab) have shown that people have more empathy for reports of suffering animals than those of suffering humans. Never mind that human-driven cars kill a whole lot more cats, dogs, and people than Waymo ever has. Or ever will.)