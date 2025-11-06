California’s insurance system is a self-made disaster. It’s time for major reforms

By Patrick Wolff

Published Nov. 06, 2025

The Department of Insurance is now allowing insurance companies to use predictive models (opens in new tab) to assess wildfire risk. But because the market is so uncompetitive, the department must prevent price gouging by the few companies still operating in California.

The way to stop the gouging is to give customers more power. Prices are kept in check when companies must compete for business. But choice and competition in California are limited because it takes the Department of Insurance nearly 300 days to approve insurers’ rate applications, versus a national average of 60 days. California must speed up this process and make competitive rates available to customers much faster. We must also bring prices down by addressing the main reason for rising premiums: the increasing risk of catastrophic wildfires. California remains well behind the level of controlled burns needed to reduce such events. The Department of Insurance must urge the rest of the state government to learn lessons from places that do better, such as Australia (opens in new tab) . At the same time, homeowners must be given clear guidance on how to harden their homes. The Board of Forestry and Fire Protection (opens in new tab) is finalizing science-based standards called Zone Zero (opens in new tab) . Once this is complete, insurance companies must be required to offer appropriate discounts for customers who follow the board’s guidance, and appropriate financial assistance must be offered to help homeowners shoulder the cost.

Requiring insurance companies to recognize home hardening is one example of how an effective regulator can force insurers to toe the line. There are many others. The typical homeowners policy significantly (opens in new tab) underestimates the replacement cost (opens in new tab) of an insured home. The Department of Insurance has the data needed to fix this problem. The next insurance commissioner should mandate that potential buyers are informed how much an insurance company is underestimating their home’s replacement cost, and the company must offer the option to purchase sufficient coverage to close the gap.