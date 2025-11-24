SF’s left want to raise taxes they’d agreed to lower. It’s as bad an idea as it sounds

By Adam Lashinsky

Published Nov. 24, 2025 • 6:00am

Last year, in the same election that swept into office a new mayor promising to bring business back to San Francisco, voters overwhelmingly approved a grand compromise between organized labor and the business community over the issue of taxes. It was called Prop M, and it was a victory for common sense in a city known for its slow-growth, obstructionist policies and back-biting politics. Now, before the proverbial ink on that deal has dried, unions, aided by an ambitious politician who marches in lockstep with them, have reneged on the agreement. The breakdown creates a perilous moment for Mayor Daniel Lurie, cheerleader-in-chief for a San Francisco that is becoming, as he has repeatedly promised, “open for business.” It also signals a rejuvenation of the progressive-versus-moderate battles that dominated political discourse for so long and that Lurie has been diligently working to quell. Connie Chan, the District 1 supervisor and newly minted aspirant to succeed Nancy Pelosi in Congress, and a coalition of labor groups each have put forward measures for next year’s ballots that would undo the 2024 compromise. If enacted, either measure would dramatically raise a tax on companies that pay their CEOs many times what their average workers earn, the so-called “Overpaid Executive Tax.” The labor-business detente in 2024 that became Prop M reduced that punitive levy by 80% while raising business taxes across the board in future years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chan and big labor’s tax measures are wrong for so many reasons, not least of which because they encourage companies to avoid doing business in San Francisco. They’re also a smack in the face to Lurie, who has spent his first year in office attempting to build bridges to labor and its progressive allies in the name of political comity and economic rejuvenation.

Related Supervisor Connie Chan launches 2026 bid to succeed Nancy Pelosi

“It reinforces a message that San Francisco is still not a place where companies and investors can expect long-term predictability,” said David Harrison, director of public policy for the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, which represents a broad swath of companies. “There was a good-faith agreement,” Harrison added, referring to the deal brokered by the administration of then-Mayor London Breed and agreed to by Aaron Peskin, then president of the Board of Supervisors; top public-sector union officials; and lobbyists for businesses. “We’re playing with fire here.” The biggest burning issue at play is an effort by Lurie to shore up the shaky finances of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Both measures would raise taxes on companies with highly compensated CEOs. But Chan’s, which also slaps new taxes on non-taxi, ride-hailing companies like Uber, Lyft, and Waymo, is set to be on the same November ballot as a new, local property tax to bail out Muni that Lurie is championing. His thinking is that transit is key to downtown revitalization. Not for nothing, unions that represent Muni’s workers stand to benefit from the new tax. Transit advocates—otherwise delighted to zap the ride-hailers as part of their undying war on cars — fear that a competing tax increase would sour voters on saving Muni.

Related Daniel Lurie learns a bitter lesson