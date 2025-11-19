Skip to main content
What happens when ICE opens a detention center in your town?

California City in Kern County has become home to the state’s largest ICE detention center. Its mayor is struggling to do anything about it.

Marquette Hawkins, the mayor of California City. | Source: Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
By Emily Dreyfuss and Jesse Alejandro CottrellArticle by Gabrielle BerbeyProduced by Gabrielle BerbeyEdited by Matt ColletteEngineered by Michelle Lanz

Emily Dreyfuss can be reached at [email protected]
Jesse Alejandro Cottrell can be reached at [email protected]

