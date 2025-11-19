Episode Transcript

In late August, Mayor Marquette Hawkins of California City got a phone call from an immigration advocate asking if he knew that detainees were being housed in an empty prison on the outskirts of town. Hawkins had no idea. “I felt a deep, sinking feeling in my stomach,” Hawkins said, “because I knew as a city we weren’t prepared.”

Residents wait to speak out against the correctional facility housing migrants during a City Council meeting. | Source: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement had quietly opened a detention center in the Kern County city. What Hawkins — a former rapper from Compton — did not anticipate was that he would soon find himself being held responsible for this facility. Since President Donald Trump took office in January, his administration has been reviving zombie prisons throughout the country (opens in new tab) to increase detention capacity as ICE has drastically increased arrests (opens in new tab) . A pattern began to emerge: ICE seemed to be blowing through local laws in the cities in which it was opening detention centers. The city of Leavenworth, Kansas, sued CoreCivic (opens in new tab) , the private prison company contracting with ICE, for violating permit laws by allowing the agency to hold detainees in its prison. Officials in Portland, Oregon, are threatening to evict ICE (opens in new tab) , claiming its detention center violates local regulations on land use.

CoreCivic’s California City Immigration Processing Center. | Source: Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images