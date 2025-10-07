Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Section 415: Buster Posey talks manager qualities, his first year on the job, and more

Posey discussed the qualities he’s looking for in a manager, how he’s thinking about the Giants’ roster, and MLB’s move to implement the automatic ball-strike system.

A man in a gray suit stands at a microphone with the San Francisco Giants logo, with repeated red and black images of baseball gloves and bats on the left.
Buster Posey is entering his second offseason leading the Giants’ front office as president of baseball operations. | Source: Show art by Jess Hutchison
By Kerry CrowleyProduced by Dakota London

It’s been only five years since Buster Posey retired from Major League Baseball, but his life has changed dramatically since he stepped away from the field.

The three-time World Series champion joined the Giants’ ownership group in 2022, assumed his role as president of baseball operations in 2024, and is spending this month searching for the team’s next manager.

What’s he looking for in the person who will lead the Giants in the dugout on a daily basis?

Posey joined “Section 415,” The Standard’s new sports podcast, and shared his vision.

“The job of the manager ultimately is to set the tone every single day. It starts in spring training and carries all the way through the year. Somebody that has a presence about them that can lead even without speaking.

“It has to be somebody who can read a room really well, understanding there’s a lot of different personalities that you have, and when you do measure those personalities, then being able to be decisive about understanding what makes each guy tick.”

Kerry Crowley can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

PodcastsSan Francisco GiantsSection 415Sports