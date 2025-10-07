Section 415: Buster Posey talks manager qualities, his first year on the job, and more

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen .

It’s been only five years since Buster Posey retired from Major League Baseball, but his life has changed dramatically since he stepped away from the field.

The three-time World Series champion joined the Giants’ ownership group in 2022, assumed his role as president of baseball operations in 2024, and is spending this month searching for the team’s next manager.