Section 415: Buster Posey talks manager qualities, his first year on the job, and more

It’s been only five years since Buster Posey retired from Major League Baseball, but his life has changed dramatically since he stepped away from the field.
The three-time World Series champion joined the Giants’ ownership group in 2022, assumed his role as president of baseball operations in 2024, and is spending this month searching for the team’s next manager.
What’s he looking for in the person who will lead the Giants in the dugout on a daily basis?
Posey joined “Section 415,” The Standard’s new sports podcast, and shared his vision.
“The job of the manager ultimately is to set the tone every single day. It starts in spring training and carries all the way through the year. Somebody that has a presence about them that can lead even without speaking.
“It has to be somebody who can read a room really well, understanding there’s a lot of different personalities that you have, and when you do measure those personalities, then being able to be decisive about understanding what makes each guy tick.”