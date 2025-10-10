Section 415: After the 49ers’ 4-1 start, what’s a realistic outcome for this season?

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen .

Brock Purdy is hurt, Christian McCaffrey is struggling to find running lanes, and the 49ers are … 4-1?

After a nightmare 6-11 season in 2024, the 49ers are again dealing with a wave of injuries that has compromised their depth chart. This year, they’ve figured out how to survive without key players and have secured four one-score wins.