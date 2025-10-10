Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen.
Brock Purdy is hurt, Christian McCaffrey is struggling to find running lanes, and the 49ers are … 4-1?
After a nightmare 6-11 season in 2024, the 49ers are again dealing with a wave of injuries that has compromised their depth chart. This year, they’ve figured out how to survive without key players and have secured four one-score wins.
How has Kyle Shanahan’s team found its way to the top of the NFC West?
In this episode of Section 415, The Standard’s David Lombardi analyzes Mac Jones’ play as Purdy’s fill-in, McCaffrey’s contributions as a receiver, and the unlikely players who have stepped into key roles and provided critical production.
Section 415: After the 49ers’ 4-1 start, what’s a realistic outcome for this season?
Section 415: Buster Posey talks manager qualities, his first year on the job, and more
Introducing ‘Section 415,’ our Bay Area sports podcast
“The 49ers know best, you need at least two [quarterbacks], and we’re seeing it play out right now,” Lombardi said.
With Jones again poised to start on Sunday and the 49ers still awaiting the return of several key injured players, Lombardi and host Kerry Crowley discuss what must go right for this team to win a tough division.