Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Section 415

Section 415: After the 49ers’ 4-1 start, what’s a realistic outcome for this season?

The Standard’s David Lombardi details how the team has managed to survive amid a flurry of injuries, including one to Brock Purdy that’s forced Mac Jones into action.

A man wearing a black 49ers cap and white NFL shirt speaks, gesturing with his right hand near a microphone. Red and black helmet images frame him.
Source: Art by Jess Hutchison
By Kerry CrowleyProduced by Sophie Bearman

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen.

Brock Purdy is hurt, Christian McCaffrey is struggling to find running lanes, and the 49ers are … 4-1?

After a nightmare 6-11 season in 2024, the 49ers are again dealing with a wave of injuries that has compromised their depth chart. This year, they’ve figured out how to survive without key players and have secured four one-score wins.

How has Kyle Shanahan’s team found its way to the top of the NFC West?

In this episode of Section 415, The Standard’s David Lombardi analyzes Mac Jones’ play as Purdy’s fill-in, McCaffrey’s contributions as a receiver, and the unlikely players who have stepped into key roles and provided critical production.

Listen toSection 415
Today

Section 415: After the 49ers’ 4-1 start, what’s a realistic outcome for this season?

A man wearing a black 49ers cap and white NFL shirt speaks, gesturing with his right hand near a microphone. Red and black helmet images frame him.
2 days ago

Section 415: Buster Posey talks manager qualities, his first year on the job, and more

A man in a gray suit stands at a microphone with the San Francisco Giants logo, with repeated red and black images of baseball gloves and bats on the left.
Wednesday, Oct. 1

Introducing ‘Section 415,’ our Bay Area sports podcast

Collage of sports images featuring basketball, baseball, football, and San Francisco teams with text "SECTION 415" on a red background.

“The 49ers know best, you need at least two [quarterbacks], and we’re seeing it play out right now,” Lombardi said.

With Jones again poised to start on Sunday and the 49ers still awaiting the return of several key injured players, Lombardi and host Kerry Crowley discuss what must go right for this team to win a tough division.

Kerry Crowley can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

PodcastsSan Francisco 49ersSection 415SportsSports