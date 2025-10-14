Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Section 415

Section 415: Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and a Warriors season preview

The Standard’s Danny Emerman analyzes how Kuminga and free-agent additions such as Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton can aid Curry’s championship quest.

A Golden State Warriors player, wearing jersey number 00, dribbles a basketball on a court filled with seated fans.
Source: Art by Jess Hutchison
By Kerry Crowley

With one week remaining until the start of the NBA season, the opening night matchup between the Warriors and Lakers has already lost a bit of its luster.

LeBron James will miss the matchup with sciatica, leaving the spotlight to Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

It’s fair to wonder how many more times Curry, 37, and James, 40, will share the floor together, and it’s just as fair to start thinking about what the Warriors will look like whenever Curry enters the next chapter of his career.

For now, the Warriors’ star and the franchise’s top decision-makers still believe he’s capable of anchoring a title contender.

In this episode of Section 415, The Standard’s Danny Emerman analyzes what to expect from Curry in Year 17 with the Warriors, how the Jonathan Kuminga negotiations finally reached a resolution, and how Golden State’s offseason acquisitions can help the team build off of the progress made following the trade for Jimmy Butler.

Kerry Crowley can be reached at [email protected]

