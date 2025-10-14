Section 415: Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and a Warriors season preview

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen .

With one week remaining until the start of the NBA season, the opening night matchup between the Warriors and Lakers has already lost a bit of its luster.

LeBron James will miss the matchup with sciatica, leaving the spotlight to Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.