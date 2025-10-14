Section 415: Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and a Warriors season preview

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen.
With one week remaining until the start of the NBA season, the opening night matchup between the Warriors and Lakers has already lost a bit of its luster.
LeBron James will miss the matchup with sciatica, leaving the spotlight to Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.
It’s fair to wonder how many more times Curry, 37, and James, 40, will share the floor together, and it’s just as fair to start thinking about what the Warriors will look like whenever Curry enters the next chapter of his career.
For now, the Warriors’ star and the franchise’s top decision-makers still believe he’s capable of anchoring a title contender.
In this episode of Section 415, The Standard’s Danny Emerman analyzes what to expect from Curry in Year 17 with the Warriors, how the Jonathan Kuminga negotiations finally reached a resolution, and how Golden State’s offseason acquisitions can help the team build off of the progress made following the trade for Jimmy Butler.