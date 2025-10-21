Section 415: Ballers manager Aaron Miles on bringing a title back to Oakland

The independent league team has embraced a community that lost a major league team, and rewarded fans with an unforgettable season.

By Kerry Crowley Published Oct. 21, 2025 • 3:17pm

It didn't take long for Antioch native Aaron Miles to fall in love with baseball. "My passion for baseball started first with a catch from my dad," the Ballers manager said last month. "But equally as important, my passion for baseball grew through being an Oakland baseball fan."

Miles remembers watching Rickey Henderson and Dave Stewart dominate at the Coliseum as the A’s legends inspired him to pursue a career as a player. More than three decades after watching his childhood heroes bring the 1989 World Series title to Oakland, it was Miles’ turn to reward the city’s fans with a championship.

This one looks a little different, but for a community that lost its major league team, it’s filled with meaning. “ Being an Oakland baseball fan and enjoying all those Oakland baseball memories that we had, for me to be able to provide another [title] for them was amazing,” Miles said in the latest episode of Section 415. “ Miles discussed how the Ballers have engaged the Oakland community, how the team recruited so many local players, and what the next steps in the evolution of the young franchise look like.