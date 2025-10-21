Skip to main content
Section 415: Ballers manager Aaron Miles on bringing a title back to Oakland

The independent league team has embraced a community that lost a major league team, and rewarded fans with an unforgettable season.

A joyful baseball player in a helmet and uniform sits in a laundry cart while teammates push and cheer around him in a dugout walkway.
Source: Art by Jess Hutchison
By Kerry Crowley

It didn’t take long for Antioch native Aaron Miles to fall in love with baseball.

“My passion for baseball started first with a catch from my dad,” the Ballers manager said last month. “But equally as important, my passion for baseball grew through being an Oakland baseball fan.”

Miles remembers watching Rickey Henderson and Dave Stewart dominate at the Coliseum as the A’s legends inspired him to pursue a career as a player.

More than three decades after watching his childhood heroes bring the 1989 World Series title to Oakland, it was Miles’ turn to reward the city’s fans with a championship.

This one looks a little different, but for a community that lost its major league team, it’s filled with meaning.

Being an Oakland baseball fan and enjoying all those Oakland baseball memories that we had, for me to be able to provide another [title] for them was amazing,” Miles said in the latest episode of Section 415. “

Miles discussed how the Ballers have engaged the Oakland community, how the team recruited so many local players, and what the next steps in the evolution of the young franchise look like.

“We set the bar pretty high this last year,” Miles said. “I think that it’s a beautiful thing that the fans know that now they’ve got a product, a team that’s shown they can win. And so it provides a little bit of pressure for me and the coaching staff to deliver again.”

Kerry Crowley

